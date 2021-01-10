It’s time to pick a guiding word for 2021. Mine is ‘endurance’

Often, as the definitions suggest, we associate the word with emotional pain. We endure wars, insults, the deaths of people we love.

According to the definition, endurance is an ability, and it’s useful to acknowledge that we never have full control over our abilities. But we can develop our abilities, and endurance is, in some measure, a function of training. That’s where the word comes in handy.

A guiding word is your personal trainer, a word that fortifies your will when you’re feeling weak. So my plan for 2021 is to say “endurance” when I feel my will fail, whether it involves the pandemic or my job or that abdominal plank, always keeping in mind that endurance, like so much else, is sometimes fortified by failure.

When we endure, we hang on, we make it through, we keep going. Keep going when it hurts. Keep going when it’s hard. Keep going when the way is long and the end is hard to imagine.

As extra encouragement, I’ll try to remember John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem “Don’t Quit” (also commonly attributed to Edgar Guest). Here are a few lines:

When the funds are low and the debts are high

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.

Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.