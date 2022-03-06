It takes years to mold men into good husbands

The wedding day isn’t the end of anything

For bride, it’s just the beginning

On their wedding day, most men have no clue what they’re in for. For the bride, the wedding is just the start of a very long project.

She knows it’s going to take years to mold him into something acceptable, straighten him up and make him presentable in public.

Women see the groom as simple raw material. Sure, he’s not much right now. But she sees enough potential to deign to marry him.

He’s lucky to have her. That goes without saying.

But if he’s going to stick around, he’s got to cooperate. He got to learn how to behave, how to follow the rules and not embarrass her.

Training a man takes years. Sometimes, it never ends. But going in, the wife knows what she’s getting into.

It’s hard for a woman to decide on a guy. Is he good enough for her? If she chooses him, is she settling?

She doesn’t want to admit she made a mistake.

So when she does decide on the lucky guy, she embarks on a grueling regimen.

Our daughter, who got married in December, found a guy who was ready to marry. She didn’t want a fixer-upper.

I feel sorry for any man who brings a sense of arrogance into the marriage. Woe be to any groom who thinks he’s a finished product.

After my mother turned me over to my wife at the age of 26, she told Kenna she’d have to finish raising me.

She must feel like I’ve made some progress.

There are teachable moments throughout a marriage.

Even when things are sailing along smoothly, women know it won’t last.

It’s just a matter of time until he says something stupid.

We are then consigned to the doghouse.

Women spend decades teaching men how to apologize. Some never do learn.

If the guy doesn’t show enough improvement, she’ll eventually just kick him out. The woman always gets to keep the house.

I’ve come a long way under my wife’s tutelage. I know I’m lucky to have her.

Women give our lives direction and soften the rough edges. They bring culture into our lives, and make us refined and civilized.

Kenna’s the reason we have a piano in the house.

She helps me make good decisions. She’s the brains of the operation.

Over time, we learn what matters.

The best husbands spend enough time out of the house. They keep the lawn maintained and are good at fixing things.

Still, no woman is perfectly satisfied with her husband.

Most men think they’re amusing, which sometimes causes problems. Women know that we’re chronically immature.

Men stir things up. We like to tease our wives and slightly bother them just to keep things interesting. Annoying a wife keeps a marriage vibrant.

I told my wife this week that if I didn’t set her off on occasion, life would get dull. If things got too boring, what would we have to talk about?

“I guess we’ll never know, will we?” she said.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.