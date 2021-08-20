Joe Biden hurts America by supposedly helping renters

Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent. Here is something that sounds benevolent but is an outright smack in the face of thousands and a tragedy for America, one more instance of rule of law taking second place to political connivance.

The whole thing originally came our way through the Trump administration, which in and of itself is enough to make some shiver. Still, the idea was well-intended — to provide truly desperate renters throughout the nation with $46.5 billion so they and their children could pay their rent during this pandemic emergency and not be homeless wanderers especially vulnerable to COVID-19. The problems with this have been manifold.

To begin with, getting the money from the feds to the states to renters and then to the landlords was complicated beyond bureaucratic means of solution and has seen just $3 billion of the allocation. Renters often did not receive the money they thought they would get and neither did hordes of landlords consequently facing bankruptcy. The new plan hopes to fix the money flow as it will also criminalize landlords who evict when told otherwise, going beyond the rules devised in the early going by cities and states.