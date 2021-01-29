Joe Biden is right to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director

President Joe Biden has let it be known that he will retain Christopher Wray, one of President Donald Trump’s appointees, as director of the FBI. It’s a wise decision.

Biden could replace Wray, just as Trump named Wray to replace the fired James Comey. Congress in 1976 set a 10-year term for an FBI director, but it’s generally accepted that the president has the authority to dismiss a director before the end of that term.

Nevertheless, the 1976 law created two expectations: that no future FBI director would be able to become entrenched the way J. Edgar Hoover did in his nearly 48-year reign, and that directors would have a degree of independence from any given president. Some directors haven’t served the full 10 years, and in 2011 Congress acceded to a request by President Barack Obama that it pass legislation to allow a two-year extension of Robert Mueller’s term as director.

Although it sometimes has been honored in the breach, the ideal of a 10-year term for the FBI director serves the important purpose of insulating the bureau from political pressure.