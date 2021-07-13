Joe Biden needs to get real on Afghanistan exit

And the president pledged to start relocation flights “this month” for translators who worked for the military.

But events are moving so fast in Afghanistan that they appear to be outrunning whatever plans the administration has (or hasn’t) made for after our military exit.

“The Biden administration is ignoring the realities on the ground,” says Bill Roggio, who closely tracks the Taliban’s advance as a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Clearly the situation is dire, but the administration is telling us that what we see happening isn’t real.”

Roggio says the Taliban has nearly tripled the number of districts it controls in Afghanistan — to 203 out of 407 — since Biden announced a Sept. 11 exit date (now moved up to Aug. 30). An intelligence report (rebuffed by Biden) hypothesized that the Afghan government could collapse as soon as six months after the withdrawal.

I get that Biden wants to end America’s “longest war” after 20 years.