Joe Biden poised to move quickly once in office

Until recent days, Biden concentrated on his own proposals and the problems they address. Hopefully, he won’t spend much more time criticizing his predecessor and blaming Trump for the problems he was elected to fix.

– Bipartisan outreach. For four years, Trump governed by mobilizing his own partisans, both on Capitol Hill and in the country. One of his political failures was his refusal to reach out beyond his 2016 base.

Biden will draw his main public support from the 81 million Americans who voted for him and gave Democrats control of the House and Senate. But he has vowed to reach out to those more independent Republican lawmakers who might back some of his proposals.

Only time will tell if Biden can attract some GOP support. While he is sincere, reality may prove difficult, given continuing partisan divisions. And for whatever reason, he failed to include any Republicans in his Cabinet.

– Return to normalcy. Biden has promised a return to such normal procedures as daily White House press briefings. The burden will be on incoming Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki to restore their role as an intermediary between the administration and the press corps, providing accurate information about Biden’s positions and straight answers to questions, however pointed.