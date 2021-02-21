Joe Biden’s foreign policy success will depend on how America rebuilds at home

Earlier this month President Joe Biden went to the State Department to pump up a demoralized foreign service corps, and to tell the world: “America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy.”

That pledge was echoed Tuesday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told NPR: “We’ve reengaged with allies and partners around the world. I think I’ve made myself maybe 50 calls already.”

So there’s no doubt the Biden approach is diametrically different from that of Trump, who was incapable of strategizing, as he ignored competent experts and whipsawed policy decisions solo.

That doesn’t mean Biden will be a softie, for example on China, as the GOP claims. As Blinken put it, in an NPR interview: “President Trump was right to take a tougher line on some of the egregious things that China has done. But … the way we went about doing it did not produce results.”

The Biden team rightly realizes that curbing Chinese aggression (or Russian meddling) requires a full-court press by Washington together with allied nations in Europe and Asia. But building back those alliances better may be one of the toughest, and most critical, challenges the Biden administration will face.