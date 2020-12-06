Joe Biden team should not let Donald Trump empower Taliban in Afghanistan

“The Afghans need our support and our NATO partners’ money,” Crocker told me.

Not making light of any U.S. soldier’s death, or of a much-reduced U.S. outlay, a continued U.S. presence is a hedge against the kind of upheaval and instability we saw during the rise of al-Qaida. Millions of refugees fled to Europe, and terrorists gained a foothold from Asia to Africa to Europe.

Many middle-class Afghans, and members of the large Shiite minority, are already thinking of fleeing, Kabul contacts tell me, because they fear a U.S. exit will embolden the hard-line Sunni Taliban to repress or kill them. And no one believes the Taliban will keep al-Qaida or ISIS insurgents in check.

Of course, Biden will be under pressure from progressives not to try to reverse the Trump-scheduled withdrawal, and to bring all troops home. Let diplomats do the job, the argument will go. Aid to Afghan women can continue no matter who’s in charge in Kabul. The Taliban will be more willing to compromise if U.S. troops leave, and Afghanistan’s neighbors can negotiate a peace if the Americans are gone.

Would that these arguments held water. They don’t.