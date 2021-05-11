Junk science puts even more babies at risk of abusive head trauma

When children with suspicious injuries are rushed through their doors, pediatricians seek to understand what happened. They actively search for rare disorders and other possible explanations. According to one study, child abuse pediatricians did not find abuse in 44 percent of the cases referred to them.

The diagnosis is based on a physical exam; medical tests; imaging, including X-rays and CT scans; health history; and an explanation of how the injury happened. It often is made in consultation with a medical team.

And to clear up a misconception: In cases of suspected abuse, child protective services and the court system make the final decision on whether to remove a child from the home.

Pediatricians greatly respect the bond between parents and their children. Many of us are parents ourselves. We know that raising children is hard and that the vast majority of parents want what’s best for their children.

The overriding goal is to get families and other caregivers — baby sitters, day care providers, teachers and others — the support they need so we can prevent child abuse.