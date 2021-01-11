Justice Department needs Merrick Garland

Over the last four years, career lawyers at the Justice Department have tried to resist this politicization, often with some success. But the perception nationally has been that main Justice has lost much of the nonpartisan independence that it previously possessed.

Garland can, and must, make it his highest priority to reverse this perception. The solution isn’t to bring high-profile prosecutions that are specifically designed to refute any suspicions of politicization; rather, it’s to ignore politics and prosecute whoever deserves to be prosecuted.

Garland needs to say publicly and loudly that career prosecutors will be empowered to rely on their own judgment. He needs to say frequently and convincingly that he will stand up for the department’s independence in the face of any pressure that might come his way.

As part of this effort, the department should adopt new departmental regulations that further protect prosecutorial decision-making from interference by political appointees. The special prosecutor regulations, in particular, are in need of a major overhaul. Unintended loopholes in those regulations have been exploited by Barr and others. Now that these problems have been identified the hard way, Garland should supervise the process of drafting revised regulations to solve them.