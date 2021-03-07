Justice for murder of Saudi dissident may never be achieved

The Biden team claims the U.S. doesn’t sanction foreign leaders (although it has done so in the past to a handful of leaders it considers hostile). But the White House clearly concluded it needs a continued relationship with the Saudi kingdom, whose king may die soon, leaving the 35-year-old MBS to rule for decades. U.S. dealings with Riyadh are vital to ending the war in Yemen and stabilizing the region in the event of a new nuclear treaty with Tehran as well as for the future of any wider peace accord with Israel-Palestine.

And, despite our plummeting need for foreign oil, for the next 10 or 15 years at least, Saudi Arabia remains a crucial energy supplier for allied countries.

Thus, the argument goes, the White House can’t cut off the crown prince, no matter how despicable his actions, only try to curtail his crushing of dissidents and dangerous miscalculations in the region.

But again, what’s the message to the Saudis, and to the world, about Biden’s much touted human rights emphasis, if the big guy gets off scot-free?