Kids younger than 5 are smarter than you think

My 5-year-old grandson loves to discuss toys.

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, he wakes up his 3-year-old brother just to talk about Legos.

The younger boy’s response is “I want to sleep. Please leave me alone.”

Soon, they’ll be moving into a new home, which will be great for Lucas. There’ll be more room for Legos.

Our three grandsons are full of energy and smarter than you’d ever imagine, even though they’re 5 and younger.

Lucas, the oldest, is always excited about toys and superheroes. But he’s not as agreeable when his parents ask him to do something.

Then, all of a sudden, it feels like they have “a teenage boy on our hands, at age 5,” his mother says.

In the morning, before Lucas has breakfast, he is disagreeable.

“I don’t want to get out of bed,” he says. “I don’t want to get up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school. School is canceled.”

But after he has about five bites of food, everything changes. The idea of going to school sounds great.