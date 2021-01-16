Kids younger than 5 are smarter than you think

My 5-year-old grandson loves to discuss toys.
Sometimes, in the middle of the night, he wakes up his 3-year-old brother just to talk about Legos.
The younger boy’s response is “I want to sleep. Please leave me alone.”
Soon, they’ll be moving into a new home, which will be great for Lucas. There’ll be more room for Legos.
Our three grandsons are full of energy and smarter than you’d ever imagine, even though they’re 5 and younger.
Lucas, the oldest, is always excited about toys and superheroes. But he’s not as agreeable when his parents ask him to do something.
Then, all of a sudden, it feels like they have “a teenage boy on our hands, at age 5,” his mother says.
In the morning, before Lucas has breakfast, he is disagreeable.
“I don’t want to get out of bed,” he says. “I don’t want to get up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school. School is canceled.”
But after he has about five bites of food, everything changes. The idea of going to school sounds great.
Like all kids, Lucas understands the internet perfectly. If his parents aren’t careful, he will order toys online. He already knows how to type “Batman Lego.”
“Lucas is entirely too smart for a 5-year-old, yet pretends to not understand when it benefits him,” says his aunt, Brenna.
Connor, 3, is a bowling ball with a personality that lights up a room. He exudes pure joy “even as he destroys things,” his mother says.
He’s just plain fun to be around.
Every time you do something he likes, he happily demands, “Again!” Last time we visited, I came home imitating Connor’s use of that word.
He doesn’t get upset very often, but when he does, he’s very loud. “The whole neighborhood knows when Connor is mad,” his mom says.
“Connor is pure chaos and sunny and charming unless he’s mad and then his rage knows no bounds,” says Brenna.
Connor has great leadership qualities. Even though his friends at school are all 5, “He’s the one making the rules, telling them what to do,” his dad says.
Connor also has interesting eating habits.
When he started at his new school, a teacher asked him about his favorite food.
“Brussels sprouts,” he said. He also mentioned strawberries and peas.
The boys eat healthy food.
When I sent them each a bag of Cheetos, their dad threw the bags away. He doesn’t want them to know that Cheetos even exist.
I also don’t think they know Coca-Cola exists.
Bryan, who is the boys’ uncle, sees a lot of similarities between Lucas and his father. Like his father, Lucas is neat and organized.
“I suspect he’ll be hanging his school uniform up on a hanger by second grade,” Bryan says.
Meanwhile. Connor “will be rolling around in the backyard” and making ill-advised decisions to climb trees with Sam “stuffed into his backpack,” Bryan says.
Sam is just five months old.
My wife loves to hear him giggle and make noises on the phone. She calls him a chatterbox.
Recently, we got a photo of Sam with a devilish grin on his face.
Bryan commented that it looked like he was “hatching a diabolical scheme.” It looked, he said, like Sam was rubbing his hands together with glee, planning something devious.
Sam is always fascinated by what his siblings are doing.
“His brothers are more important to him than we are, for sure,” his dad says.
Sam keeps his eyes trained on Lucas and Connor. He’s dying to be able to join them.
“He wants to be right in on the action,” his mother says.
Recently, his mom put him in the middle of the two boys when they were playing a game. He was in his glory.
At close range, he sat there watching the older boys, who ran around him and included him. Sam was thrilled because “he was part of the gang,” his mom said.
Sam can’t crawl yet, but he’s thinking about it. He’s starting to put weight on his legs to get ready to travel.
He hasn’t starting rolling yet, but when he does, he’ll figure out a way to use rolling to his advantage.
Before you know it, he won’t be left out. He’ll be right in the middle of the action, creating the same nonstop chaos that they do.
Brenna, like Sam, knows what it’s like to be third in line.
“I expect I’ll have to teach Sam a lot about navigating the world with two older brothers,” she says.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.