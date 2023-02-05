I grew up in Northern California’s Bay Area, where snow was something you saw only on TV and in books.

For Christmas, my hometown would wrap string lights around the trunks of the palm trees by the pier downtown. If the temperature dropped to 40 degrees we’d call it “freezing.” Every winter my classmates would recall legends of a snowstorm in San Francisco in the 1970s. “Maybe it’ll snow again and the school will close!”

I’m still enchanted with snow, even after moving to Nebraska and experiencing shoveling snow and driving on ice. I’ve always loved a good cozy snowy read, and the weather this winter has lent itself particularly well to staying indoors with a book. Here are some of my winter favorites.

For picture books, I particularly love “A Hat for Minerva Louise” by Janet Morgan Stoeke. It follows absent-minded hen Minerva Louise who wanders around the barnyard on a snowy morning looking for a hat. The final page always gets a giggle from kids I read it to.

Other classic snow-themed picture books are “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats and “The Mitten” by Jan Brett. The former is a sweet story about a little boy who goes out to explore his neighborhood after the first snow of the season, and the latter is based on a Ukrainian folktale about a lost mitten providing shelter for an increasingly improbable number of animals.

For upper-elementary-aged readers, “The Apothecary” by Maile Meloy is a fantasy adventure that follows Janie Scott, who moves to London after her Hollywood screenwriter parents are accused of belonging to the Communist party. There she meets the son of an alchemist and ends up on an adventure to stop the detonation of an atomic bomb by the Soviet Union.

“The Wolves of Willoughby Chase” by Joan Aiken is a classic British tale of two cousins and their adventures outwitting a truly evil governess and wicked boarding school headmistress, and has lots of wolves and peril but a satisfyingly happy ending.

The Hardy Boys children’s mystery books aren’t known for their atmosphere, but one of my all-time favorites is number 33 in that series, “The Yellow Feather Mystery.” Snowbound at their father’s alma mater, brothers Frank and Joe must track down a missing will. It’s got all those classic Hardy Boys tropes — mysterious notes, secret rooms, high-speed chases, and one or more main characters getting knocked unconscious at the end of a chapter.

If your taste in kids’ books is even more adventurous, try “I Survived the Children’s Blizzard, 1888” by Lauren Tarshis. This fictionalized account of the famous snowstorm centers on the experiences of 11-year-old John Hale as he struggles to find his way home in the sudden whiteout.

How about some nonfiction? “Shipwreck at the Bottom of the World: The Extraordinary True Story of Shackleton and the Endurance” by Jennifer Armstrong features stunning photographs from Ernest Shackleton’s perilous 1914 expedition to Antarctica. This is a children’s nonfiction book, but has lots for adults to enjoy, as well.

For something gentler, try “Snowflake Bentley” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin, winner of the 1999 Caldecott Medal. With lovely woodcut illustrations by Mary Azarian, this book profiles photographer Wilson Bentley (1865-1931), who took stunningly detailed pictures of snowflakes and discovered how unique and beautiful each one really is.

And one for teens: “A Castle in the Clouds” by Kerstin Gier. While working a year-long internship at a luxury resort in the Swiss Alps, high-school dropout Sophie Spark stumbles into an adventure featuring jewel thieves, false identities, and even a little romance. Translated from German, this contemporary YA story is lots of fun.

So before the weather outside gets frightful again, come down to the library. You might find your own favorite winter read.