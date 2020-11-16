Lawsuit has serious implications for small biz

Last week, the Department of Justice launched a nuclear missile against a popular company, Google, by filing a lawsuit that could jeopardize access to its popular, free services. The DOJ claims that the tech giant is entering into anticompetitive agreements with cellphone and computer manufacturers to set Google as the default search engine. Not true.
This lawsuit wholly ignores experiences of consumers who can freely choose which search engine and browsers to use, and Google makes it exceedingly easy to change providers, despite allegations of anticompetitive behavior from several lawmakers and opponents. On several products, Google is not the default search engine. The reality is that Google products are popular, because they are high quality and in great demand.
We consistently have seen consumers switch from default applications when there is a more popular alternative. People are not forced to use Google. Consumers continue to use it, because it is the best product on the market. Google should not face punishment from the heavy hand of government, simply because they have created a superior product that enjoys a large market share.
The antitrust litigation also represents a dangerous endorsement of corporate welfare, an idea that all conservatives should strongly oppose. The DOJ and state attorneys general recently have asked competitors and other third parties which assets Google and other big tech companies should be forced to sell, if they lose this lawsuit. The government has no business asking direct competitors to determine remedies. If successful, the government would effectively prop up lower-quality search engine alternatives, making it more difficult for people to access quality search services for no reason other than to justify a dubious antitrust argument.
Equally troubling, the federal government is wildly inaccurate at predicting the effects of antitrust action. We have witnessed too many examples of government inappropriately intervening when it lags behind the technology sector’s pace. They blocked Blockbuster from merging with Hollywood Entertainment by claiming that the merged company would control too much of the market. Actually, the evolving tech market minimized its influence.
There exist major reasons why federal courts are so reluctant to break up companies and have rarely done so in the past. The implications are massive, and company fortunes change over time. Many lives and livelihoods will become adversely affected, if we take action to weaken one of our biggest job creator and provider of crucial tech services.
Though it is healthy to scrutinize Google and its business practices, it is extremely short-sighted to pursue antitrust action without fully considering the very serious ramifications it will have on Nebraskans and their small businesses. This infringement on the free market and Google operations is extremely damaging, especially amidst a pandemic and economic insecurity.
Doug Kagan is president of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, based in Omaha.
