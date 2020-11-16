Lawsuit has serious implications for small biz

Last week, the Department of Justice launched a nuclear missile against a popular company, Google, by filing a lawsuit that could jeopardize access to its popular, free services. The DOJ claims that the tech giant is entering into anticompetitive agreements with cellphone and computer manufacturers to set Google as the default search engine. Not true.

This lawsuit wholly ignores experiences of consumers who can freely choose which search engine and browsers to use, and Google makes it exceedingly easy to change providers, despite allegations of anticompetitive behavior from several lawmakers and opponents. On several products, Google is not the default search engine. The reality is that Google products are popular, because they are high quality and in great demand.

We consistently have seen consumers switch from default applications when there is a more popular alternative. People are not forced to use Google. Consumers continue to use it, because it is the best product on the market. Google should not face punishment from the heavy hand of government, simply because they have created a superior product that enjoys a large market share.