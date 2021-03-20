LB371 given considerable support

I hope everyone has weathered the storms this past week and is looking forward to the spring weather we should, hopefully, be blessed with in the near future. This week, my priority bill, LB371, was heard and advanced on the floor. It wasn’t an uncontested discussion, but did conclude with a vote of 38 senators in support, five in opposition, and five abstentions.

LB371 is legislation that would exempt games of chance pursuant to the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act from the list of activities prohibited within the proximity of an ongoing fair. For Grand Island, changing this law is a critical need. Fonner Park is defined in state law as the place where the State Fair must occur. Should Fonner Park choose to construct a casino, which is almost certainly a given, the forced closure that the pre-existing law mandates would be to Grand Island’s economic detriment. We expect that any casino facility would create jobs and drive tourism, and the sudden forced closure of that facility could have an impact on tourism levels and on those who work at the facility. We need to ensure that Grand Island is able to reap the full economic benefit of the Racetrack Gaming Act on a consistent basis.