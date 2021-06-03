Legislative work continues after session

These past weeks have been an incredibly busy time in the Legislature. As of May 27, we have adjourned Sine Die. The Legislature will reconvene at a time later this year, yet to be determined, for the purpose of redrawing the district lines using 2020 Census data. This redistricting effort traditionally occurs during the main session of the year, but was subject to postponement due to the delay of the release of 2020 Census data, attributable to COVID-related issues. Due to the size of Grand Island, in respect to the entirety of Hall County, I don’t anticipate there being many changes to District 35 besides minor adjustments to the border to accommodate changing population requirements.

In the next few weeks, I will publish a list of legislative highlights from the past year. The Legislature passed 197 pieces of legislation, not including the three bills, and their three respective appropriations bills, vetoed by the governor and overridden this past session. Comparatively, this has been a lighter year than others, largely driven by Speaker Mike Hilgers’ request to limit our bill introduction and his efficiency in leading the Legislature. For comparison, in 2019, the 106th Legislature, First Session passed a total of 294 bills. Some might contend that the less legislation we pass, the better; but, going forward, I suspect the total number of bills passed will return to its normal level.