Legislature gets a lot done; more to come

Last week, the Legislature adjourned sine die, ending the 2019-2020 legislative session. When we convened the session in January of this year, my goals were to pass important legislation on affordable housing, protecting public health and restoring our veterans cemetery here in Grand Island. I also wanted to work with my colleagues to find relief for property taxes, improve oversight of our YRTCs, and ensure our budget reflects our priorities.
Then, like the rest of the world, we had to change course when the COVID-19 pandemic hit our state. The Legislature authorized emergency funding for the governor to use and then went home, unsure when we would be able to return safely. I stayed connected to leaders in our community via video chats and conference calls to make sure our public health district was getting the support and resources we needed. It was a difficult time in our community, but I continue to be proud of and humbled by how we mobilized to get through this crisis.
In July, the Legislature reconvened for our last 17 days of session, and everything looked different. There were Plexiglass dividers and temperature checks to help keep us safe, and following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and the Central District Health Department, I wore a mask every day to protect others and myself. We were able to pass a significant bill that will guarantee property tax relief, extend business incentives to create more Nebraska jobs, and provide funding for a public-private partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which could be the site of a new national pandemic response center. We also passed bills requiring more oversight of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers to make sure that troubled youths can have good outcomes.
I was fortunate enough to pass several of the bills I introduced this session, and see others amended into other legislation that passed. Under LB840, e-cigarettes and vaping devices will be included in the Clean Indoor Air Act, and will not be allowed to be used in workplaces or public spaces. This is an important step to protect public health. For several years now I have been working on legislation to expand the ability for cities across the state to create or join land banks, and LB424 passed this session, authorizing just that. Land banks will be a vital tool for cities to address problem properties and return houses to the tax rolls. I am very much looking forward to what Grand Island and other cities across the state will accomplish with this additional tool.
Finally, I was honored to bring forward two bills following conversations with my constituents. The first, LB1048, was amended into LB881 and passed. It creates new penalties for “grooming” behavior and sexual assault by a teacher to a student, and requires communication between the Department of Health and Human Services and the commissioner of rducation about reports of child abuse. The second bill is LB911, which begins the process of designating the existing veterans cemetery in Grand Island and some additional acreage as a state veterans cemetery. I think this will be a great way to honor our veterans. I am so honored to have been able to work with my constituents on these issues.
As we go into the fall, I am keeping our teachers, school staff and students in my thoughts as we return to school, no matter how that looks. I’m thankful for our Central District Health Department, our hospitals and all of the nurses for their continued sacrifices during this pandemic. My office will continue to be available for constituent services throughout the interim, and I can be reached at 402-471-2617 or dquick@leg.ne.gov. I hope that you and your family continue to stay safe and well during these tumultuous times.
Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island represents District 35 in the Nebraska Legislature.