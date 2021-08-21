Legislature to take up redistricting in September

Usually, September around the State Capitol is not a particularly hectic time. Senators and staff are working on agendas for the upcoming session in January, and there will be an occasional interim study or public hearing. This September promises to be a busy one, however.
The Legislature will hold a special session, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 13 through Sept. 30. The purpose of this special session is redistricting the 49 legislative districts and three congressional districts in Nebraska, based on information gathered from the 2020 Census. Redistricting happens every 10 years. Normally, redistricting is done during the regular legislative session in the spring, but this year, the Census results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When a special session is called, the scope is limited to the purpose of why the session was called, so no bills outside of that main purpose will be considered.
Redistricting is a very important process. After the 2010 redistricting was finished, it was determined that the average legislative district size in Nebraska was 32,272 residents. Of course, they can’t always get that number exactly, so some districts are slightly bigger and some slightly smaller. Our District 35 had 37,640 residents. Although the legislative districts are nearly the same when it comes to population, they can be dramatically different in terms of physical size. There are 19 legislative districts in the Greater Omaha area alone, while Legislative District 43 is made up of 12 entire counties (and part of a 13th) in western Nebraska. This is because the last several census counts have shown a trend of people moving from rural Nebraska to the cities. We have found out that the population of Nebraska grew seven percent from 2010 to 2020, so we can expect more changes this time around.
In May, I introduced LR137, an interim study to assess the operations and practices of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney. The interim study is intended to determine the level of legislative assistance and support required by the veterans’ home. The study shall include, but not be limited to:
1. A statistical analysis of historical occupancy and staffing levels;
2. An analysis of the workforce available to and the current hiring practices of the veterans’ home; and
3. The level of communication between the veterans’ home and stakeholders in the state and community and, if needed, ways to improve such communication.
The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will conduct this interim study. While details have not yet been finalized, it may include members of the committee touring the facility as well as possibly having a hearing in front of the committee. I will be working closely with members of the committee to determine the best way forward. It is important to ensure that those who have given so much to protect our freedoms, as well as those who continuously care for them, are fully supported and given the best treatment possible.
My office at the State Capitol is undergoing some changes as well. My former legislative aide, Gerald Fraas, accepted a Department of State fellowship in Germany. He will be missed, and I greatly appreciate his efforts this past year. He will be replaced by Lance Braun, who has previously served as an administrative assistant at the Capitol and has also been a high school social studies teacher. Amanda Johnson continues to serve as our administrative assistant, and we appreciate all her amazing efforts to keep us on the right track as we move forward with this transition. As always, please feel free to contact my office with any questions or comments you might have on any issue.