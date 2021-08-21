Legislature to take up redistricting in September

In May, I introduced LR137, an interim study to assess the operations and practices of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney. The interim study is intended to determine the level of legislative assistance and support required by the veterans’ home. The study shall include, but not be limited to:

1. A statistical analysis of historical occupancy and staffing levels;

2. An analysis of the workforce available to and the current hiring practices of the veterans’ home; and

3. The level of communication between the veterans’ home and stakeholders in the state and community and, if needed, ways to improve such communication.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will conduct this interim study. While details have not yet been finalized, it may include members of the committee touring the facility as well as possibly having a hearing in front of the committee. I will be working closely with members of the committee to determine the best way forward. It is important to ensure that those who have given so much to protect our freedoms, as well as those who continuously care for them, are fully supported and given the best treatment possible.