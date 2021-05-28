Life is like a roundabout; choose your exit carefully

As our small city grows, we have spiraled into a series of trends that dictate our everyday routes in life and on the road.
The latest trend is a collection of roundabouts dotted throughout the city. Most sit on prominent roads, but some are wedged into areas that have gone unnoticed by me for a while. However, the ones that I cross paths with daily while driving to work and school have altered my route not just on the road but in life as well.
Although driving these routes has become so familiar that the routine is ingrained in my very livelihood, these smooth, repaved circles are reminiscent of a greater story. The routine that determines our life is a circle with exits, but we don’t always take these exits. Instead, we stick to the same path and routine, continuously traveling around and around until we don’t ever want to exit our own personal roundabout. We have learned what safety and comfort are and have decided that trading them isn’t worth the risk.
We are given opportunities but lose them when we decide to continue our unchanging lifestyle. Although these routines are comfortable, complacency is more damaging to progress than action taken without effective return. Even if we venture beyond where we are comfortable, we are still growing as a person. However, if we stay in the same place, we are an unwavering statue that only becomes weathered and beaten down by the world.
Almost literally, we progress in rhythmic circles of routines that grow stale to the touch and bitter to the taste. They are not necessarily routines of work and school because these activities foster fresh vitality within their own necessity but more so how we spend our time outside of those activities.
When we aren’t doing what is required of us, who are we?
If we define our lives solely by the television we watch or the social media that most interests us, our own identity is linked to an intangible livelihood. What we must search for is a life outside of this incessant cycle. Perhaps a road of broken pavement or maybe one as smooth and comfortable as the roundabout can be found outside of the cycle we have grown up living in, but, either way, getting outside of the roundabout means we are creating a life outside of what has become familiar and comfortable.
To be daring in a world that condemns it unless one is rich and powerful is a step forward in your life and a setback for those who doubt your dreams. Our power is found beyond the familiar cycles and routines. As much as we want to believe that our life is better in lackluster ventures, true adventure can be found simply by breaking our negative routines.
This doesn’t mean destroying your helpful habits, but it instead relates to the activities that don’t serve to make us a better person. We can all acknowledge that we spend too much time watching television or don’t spend enough time doing what we actually enjoy, so why do we continue to sacrifice bits and pieces of our lives?
This cycle of routines that inflict negative consequences is the roundabout of life, and it is a cycle that should be broken before we begin to naturally accept our negative routines.
Yet, like the pavement, there will be a day when we are replaced and the person we were fades into the distant past. Still, we have to ask ourselves who will the road be named after? Who will they remember after all is said and done?
We choose whether we are remembered or not. We choose whether to take the next loop in the roundabout. The individual within us is aching to finally take the exit.
Won’t you?
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.