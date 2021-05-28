Life is like a roundabout; choose your exit carefully

Almost literally, we progress in rhythmic circles of routines that grow stale to the touch and bitter to the taste. They are not necessarily routines of work and school because these activities foster fresh vitality within their own necessity but more so how we spend our time outside of those activities.

When we aren’t doing what is required of us, who are we?

If we define our lives solely by the television we watch or the social media that most interests us, our own identity is linked to an intangible livelihood. What we must search for is a life outside of this incessant cycle. Perhaps a road of broken pavement or maybe one as smooth and comfortable as the roundabout can be found outside of the cycle we have grown up living in, but, either way, getting outside of the roundabout means we are creating a life outside of what has become familiar and comfortable.

To be daring in a world that condemns it unless one is rich and powerful is a step forward in your life and a setback for those who doubt your dreams. Our power is found beyond the familiar cycles and routines. As much as we want to believe that our life is better in lackluster ventures, true adventure can be found simply by breaking our negative routines.