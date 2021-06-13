Life of crime can pay off in world of ransomware attacks

Ever wonder what life would be like if you had chosen a different profession?
It’s tough to do when you are in the one that started calling to you when you were in second grade.
But what would life be like if I had, say, chosen to pursue the route of becoming a hacker?
Admittedly, I’m old enough that that wasn’t exactly an option to study during my liberal arts education college years.
But lately it has seemed like a good career choice to have made.
As someone who hasn’t even received a speeding ticket (those warnings are the traffic equivalent of NFL preseason games), working on the wrong side of the law might have been a major drawback.
But for those who wouldn’t have such conflicted consciences — and are good enough at their “job” to avoid authorities — hacking seems to have some nice benefits.
You could work from home, even pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.
And the pay seems to be pretty good in the ransomware world.
Lock up and encrypt a victim’s data, demand a payment to return it and wait for the money to roll in.
Do that to a company like Colonial Pipeline, and you can get 75 bitcoin, worth $4.4 million at the time of the ransomware attack last month — or about $2.75 million this past week.
I guess one of the drawbacks to the hacking profession is being paid in volatile cryptocurrency. I better make sure there aren’t any of those pesky bitcoins in my 401(k).
On Wednesday, JBS USA announced it had paid $11 million to hackers who locked up its computer system late last month.
For those suffering a cyberattack, it’s a no-win situation.
Do you pay the ransom and hope that the hackers provide the key to successfully unlock everything once it is received?
Do you hope the authorities can help solve the issue?
Or do you sit and wait while your company is basically shut down and losing profits on an hourly basis?
These attacks don’t just affect the targeted businesses.
Colonial Pipeline transports approximately 45% of the fuel on the East Coast. The ransomware attack led to gas hoarding and soaring prices over that part of the country.
Colonial was fortunate.
According to the Associated Press, “The Justice Department has said it was able to recover the majority of the ransomware payment after locating the virtual wallet used by the hackers.”
And you thought having the PA announcer at a high school sporting event proclaim that your wallet had been found was embarrassing ...
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday that companies shouldn’t pay the ransom. That encourages more cyberattacks and victims don’t always get their data back.
But how many more ransomware attacks can occur?
Research firm Cybersecurity Ventures estimated that an attaack happens every 11 seconds this year.
That means there are some pretty prolific hackers out there, or else maybe this profession involves more than 40-hour workweeks.
Ransomware groups are growing and becoming more and more successful. They are attacking businesses big and small.
And as the Colonial Pipeline attack showed, this can be an issue of national security. Subcontractors for the Department of Energy were hit in May.
These types of issues are only going to become bigger and bigger stories.
We have to hope that the “good guys” can keep on top of these hacker groups and maybe make a few of them regret their career choices.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com