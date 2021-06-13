Life of crime can pay off in world of ransomware attacks

Ever wonder what life would be like if you had chosen a different profession?

It’s tough to do when you are in the one that started calling to you when you were in second grade.

But what would life be like if I had, say, chosen to pursue the route of becoming a hacker?

Admittedly, I’m old enough that that wasn’t exactly an option to study during my liberal arts education college years.

But lately it has seemed like a good career choice to have made.

As someone who hasn’t even received a speeding ticket (those warnings are the traffic equivalent of NFL preseason games), working on the wrong side of the law might have been a major drawback.

But for those who wouldn’t have such conflicted consciences — and are good enough at their “job” to avoid authorities — hacking seems to have some nice benefits.

You could work from home, even pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.

And the pay seems to be pretty good in the ransomware world.

Lock up and encrypt a victim’s data, demand a payment to return it and wait for the money to roll in.