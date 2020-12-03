Like Donald Trump, Joe Biden is transactional — not a bad thing

With caseloads spiking, both Democrats and Republicans are interested in some type of short-term stimulus. But they are bickering over the terms of deal. What’s missing is the type of leadership that Biden displayed in 2012, when he brokered a last-minute deal to avert the fiscal cliff. Biden’s Cabinet nominees show he still favors pragmatism over principle: Facing an outcry about fraud from one party and over a potential coup from the other, Biden has not only stayed above the fray, but has judiciously chosen people he knows will get through the Senate.

The argument isn’t that his nominees are perfect (they aren’t), or that a COVID relief deal will be (it won’t). But to guide a divided nation through the end of the pandemic, both Republicans and Democrats need to avoid making the perfect the enemy of the good.

To make that happen, the U.S. will require, well, a skilled politician — someone who understands that the art of the legislative deal requires a calm, unruffled public image and a brass-tacks approach in private negotiations.

That’s where Trump failed. His experience as a flamboyant dealmaker in the private sector taught him the latter but left him woefully unprepared to deliver the former. Biden, in contrast, has precisely this kind of public and private demeanor — and it’s why he may actually be able to deliver the pragmatism that Trump long claimed to be selling.

Karl W. Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He was formerly vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina. He is also co-founder of the economics blog Modeled Behavior.