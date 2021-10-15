Literature has power to mend society's issues

During the past several weeks, my English class has been exploring the heights of American literature from Creveceour to Irving and from Fern to Dickinson. The voices of those who exist in the past are ringing true in today’s society, reminding us that our lives may appear different on the surface but the people and issues still are so very similar.
We continue to struggle against and with society, facing many of the same problems, even if they exist in different ways. The work to define Americans is as innovative as its people, literature revolutionizing the way we thought about culture and those who surrounded us.
There was a time in my life when I envied great libraries gilded in golden edges. I wished to have a place large enough to hold all the grandest novels, the ones we recognized and the ones we seem to have missed in the hallowed halls of history.
This craving for copious amounts of literature does not diminish in the sight of our society’s problems, but, rather, finds contemporary renewal. The scope through which we look at our world today is determined by what we have known. To explore the minds of others and understand the true battle at hand, we can find the answers even if we are not looking around but into a novel instead.
The past has suffered through our experiences, so we no longer have to fight this battle about what may happen since we already have so many of the answers.
If minds who study only what they have ever known are barren wastelands, then those who digress into diverse literature are thriving metropolises. Acknowledging various viewpoints broadens the scope of our knowledge, allowing us to intersect new experiences and different mindsets that are crafted by one’s circumstances.
Although it may seem strange to acknowledge our past problems with the present, the study my English class is conducting deeply acknowledges how literature has changed, but haven’t the issues remained nearly the same? Their shape may be a little different or distorted with age, but their roots are similar.
Having gilded libraries may be beautiful but it is not significant unless the novels are read and used. Leaching information from the leather-bound spines prevents diseases from permeating through society, actively using ideas that challenge how we are solving issues in today’s world.
The paper on which our predecessors have scrawled their stories provide answers to the problems we have yet to experience.
In Creveceour’s writing, he explores the definition of an American, noting their strengths and faults. He finds society to be industrious but selfish, which leads to problems in our modern world as well. Being self-motivated does not mean leaving our neighbors behind, but, instead, that we can accomplish our goals while exploring selfless ambitions as well.
Dickinson’s poems tell a more mournful story but one that shares in the identity of self, tying it in with the growing American culture and the nature surrounding her. However, the issues that Dickinson discusses concerning our mentalities are still very much the same problems exhibited in our world.
Although our perception of how to solve issues is changing with the problems, we still seem to face the same dilemmas and search for solutions when they have existed already in literature for centuries. The novels of long ago tell stories filled with diverse amounts of information and experiences, which can be utilized to effectively rectify the issues surrounding us.
To hold a thousand novels in my hand means nothing if I do not wish to share in their experiences, to learn of their greatest ideas and to explore the treasure chest that contains humanity’s heartbeat.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.