Literature has power to mend society's issues

During the past several weeks, my English class has been exploring the heights of American literature from Creveceour to Irving and from Fern to Dickinson. The voices of those who exist in the past are ringing true in today’s society, reminding us that our lives may appear different on the surface but the people and issues still are so very similar.

We continue to struggle against and with society, facing many of the same problems, even if they exist in different ways. The work to define Americans is as innovative as its people, literature revolutionizing the way we thought about culture and those who surrounded us.

There was a time in my life when I envied great libraries gilded in golden edges. I wished to have a place large enough to hold all the grandest novels, the ones we recognized and the ones we seem to have missed in the hallowed halls of history.

This craving for copious amounts of literature does not diminish in the sight of our society’s problems, but, rather, finds contemporary renewal. The scope through which we look at our world today is determined by what we have known. To explore the minds of others and understand the true battle at hand, we can find the answers even if we are not looking around but into a novel instead.