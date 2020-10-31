Little kids love to play rough

The same strategies I used with my kids for having fun also work with grandchildren.
My secret for making little boys happy is to get down on the floor and play with them.
When we visited our three grandsons recently, we spent a lot of time wrestling.
Games with little kids can be pretty rough. I’m surprised I didn’t come home with a hyperextended knee or a high ankle sprain.
You could tell they were having a good time, though. I heard a lot of giggling.
Accidents happen, though. Someone gets hurt, which is followed by crying.
At that point, Mom comes into the room and asks for an explanation.
“Grandpa started it,” Lucas said one day.
We have a picture of Lucas, almost 5, pointing his finger, directly accusing me of nefarious activity.
I was completely innocent.
Fortunately, the anguish goes away quickly.
Lucas and Connor, who turned 3 last month, love to get physical. They tackle each other for fun.
At 64, I just blend right in.
You have to be careful, though.
If I get too rough, I get in trouble with both their mother and their grandmother, who never give me credit for my years of combat experience. Our games never did end with serious head trauma.
We gave the boys a plastic set of golf clubs and a putting game. Their father said they “weaponized” those toys.
That’s all right. It’s good when kids have fun with toys, even in ways for which they weren’t intended.
The two bigger boys already talk like adults.
“You’d better be good, or you will get consequences,” Connor says.
One day, he came home from preschool and asked us, “How was your day?”
It’s hard to believe the kid is still wearing Pull-Ups.
He doesn’t always behave like a grown-up, though. “Connor is very aggressive with food,” says his father, Benj.
Grandfathers and little kids have many things in common. We both like curly straws, for instance.
On the last day we were there, we went to the park.
I had a great time with the kids, just like the old days.
I pushed them on the swings, sending their feet high into the sky. I even played my patented game of walking in front of them, pretending to be injured when their shoes bumped into me. With my own kids, that game was so entertaining that we used to draw crowds.
The grandkids are still too young to be pushed around a merry-go-round at speeds approaching 70 mph. My mother still has nightmares of watching me do that with my own kids. But they’re still alive today, aren’t they?
We also went exploring with Lucas and Connor, which is a key ingredient of going to the park.
My wife was busy getting to know our youngest grandson, who was six weeks old.
Like all grandmothers, Kenna wants to hold him every second she can.
She loves having a smiling baby in her lap.
“He’s such a pretty baby. He reminds me so much of Benj at this age,” she said.
Even at six weeks, though, he can be opinionated. When he gets hungry, he acts like he’s never been fed in his life.
Meanwhile, I stayed busy on the floor.
One of the older boys wrote on the wall with a marker. Fortunately, I wasn’t a suspect in that case. It wasn’t my handwriting.
Sometimes, it felt like Luke and Connor were bullying me. But I didn’t go whining to their mother the way they do.
One of us has to be a grown-up, although my wife didn’t think I always met the definition.
We never did destroy the house. But it was shaking for a while.
As we departed, we probably left the parents thinking Grandpa had taught the kids bad habits.
Sam spends much of his time watching his brothers live their active lives. It won’t be long until he’s able to join them.
Babies are helpless for such a short time.
Next year when we visit, I’ll be rolling around the floor with three rambunctious little boys. We’ll tussle and giggle, and I’ll probably come home with even more bruises.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
