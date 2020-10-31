Little kids love to play rough

If I get too rough, I get in trouble with both their mother and their grandmother, who never give me credit for my years of combat experience. Our games never did end with serious head trauma.

We gave the boys a plastic set of golf clubs and a putting game. Their father said they “weaponized” those toys.

That’s all right. It’s good when kids have fun with toys, even in ways for which they weren’t intended.

The two bigger boys already talk like adults.

“You’d better be good, or you will get consequences,” Connor says.

One day, he came home from preschool and asked us, “How was your day?”

It’s hard to believe the kid is still wearing Pull-Ups.

He doesn’t always behave like a grown-up, though. “Connor is very aggressive with food,” says his father, Benj.

Grandfathers and little kids have many things in common. We both like curly straws, for instance.

On the last day we were there, we went to the park.

I had a great time with the kids, just like the old days.