Little-known facts about old TV shows

You’d be surprised how much of the old Western TV shows were filmed indoors.
“Bonanza” sold a lot of color TVs for RCA, which owned NBC. But the colorful outdoors weren’t really seen that often on “Bonanza.”
Many scenes in that program, like so many others, were shot on a soundstage.
To be sure, the crews did go on location. But not as often as you might think.
Scenes in limited spaces, such as those around a campfire, were always shot in a studio. In many scenes, the cowboys are surrounded by fake trees and bushes.
Here are some other things you might not realize about the shows we love:
Many old TV shows relied on stock footage. The bulk of the war footage on “Combat,” for example, came from World War II. It was convenient that most “Combat” episodes were in black and white.
In Westerns, the shots of big cattle herds usually come from old movies.
When I was young, “Time Tunnel” seemed like an ambitious show, recreating all sorts of historic events. Later on, I learned the show relied to a large degree on stock footage.
Wranglers and stuntmen played very important roles on old Western shows. They’re the ones who really knew their way around horses.
Sharp-eyed viewers might spot stuntmen who later became famous, such as Hal Needham and Richard Farnsworth.
TV shows are good at making you think you’re seeing more than you really are. On “Wagon Train,” the train usually consists of just a few wagons. The shots of longer wagon trains were borrowed from movies.
No matter how venerated the show, Hollywood often uses the same locations in other programs.
I was shocked to see the hallowed “Leave it to Beaver” living room turn up in another old program.
Recently, we saw the famed “Psycho” house on “Alias Smith and Jones.” The Shiloh ranch from “The Virginian” is another common location.
If you’re a careful viewer, you might see actors pop up repeatedly in small parts. According to IMDB, an actor named Paul Busch appeared in 33 episodes of “Combat,” playing various German soldiers and officers.
Hollywood doesn’t have as many old steam locomotives as you might think. The Cannonball from “Petticoat Junction” appears in many movies and TV shows, including “The Wild, Wild West.”
“Gilligan’s Island” wasn’t as far from civilization as you think. The lagoon area was built for the show in 1964. When the cast and crew were filming, they had to worry about traffic noise from the nearby Ventura freeway. If you look closely at a publicity photo, you can see the roof of a soundstage at the CBS Studio Center poking through the trees. The lagoon has since been paved and turned into an employee parking lot.
“Return to Mayberry” was filmed in the 1980s, long after the original outdoor set from “The Andy Griffith Show” was leveled. That TV movie was filmed in Los Olivos, Calif.
The outdoor scenes on “Hogan’s Heroes” were shot in an area rich in Hollywood history called the 40 Acres Backlot. The quonset huts from “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” were close to the service station we saw on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
In one old photo of the “Gomer Pyle” barracks, you can see the homes of nearby Culver City residents in the background.
Even though we have big memories, the old shows were filmed in very close quarters.
In addition, way more actors wear hairpieces than you would ever imagine, and the fronts of many familiar buildings are really just facades.
Hollywood really is the land of illusion.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.