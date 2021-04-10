Little-known facts about old TV shows

Sharp-eyed viewers might spot stuntmen who later became famous, such as Hal Needham and Richard Farnsworth.

TV shows are good at making you think you’re seeing more than you really are. On “Wagon Train,” the train usually consists of just a few wagons. The shots of longer wagon trains were borrowed from movies.

No matter how venerated the show, Hollywood often uses the same locations in other programs.

I was shocked to see the hallowed “Leave it to Beaver” living room turn up in another old program.

Recently, we saw the famed “Psycho” house on “Alias Smith and Jones.” The Shiloh ranch from “The Virginian” is another common location.

If you’re a careful viewer, you might see actors pop up repeatedly in small parts. According to IMDB, an actor named Paul Busch appeared in 33 episodes of “Combat,” playing various German soldiers and officers.

Hollywood doesn’t have as many old steam locomotives as you might think. The Cannonball from “Petticoat Junction” appears in many movies and TV shows, including “The Wild, Wild West.”