Living up to gun rights, responsibilities

On Wednesday when Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Nebraska a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights, he did so with the confidence that Nebraskans cherish their rights and take their responsibilities seriously, including the need to defend Second Amendment protections.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary movement coincides with threats from the White House to challenge gun ownership protections in response to the mass shootings that plague our nation. Naturally, gun owners oppose efforts to chip away at their rights.

Upholding the Second Amendment is among their responsibilities, but is the gun violence crisis an opportunity for our nation’s safety conscious, law-abiding gun owners to expand their responsibilities at a time of crisis and campaign for gun safety among all Americans?

Many organizations spread messages beyond their memberships. An example is the National Audubon Society. Its members love birds, but Audubon can’t fulfill its mission without the general public’s appreciation for conservation of wildlife habitat.