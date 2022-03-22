Lobbyist helping to step up Grow Grand Island legislative engagement

Each Legislative session, state senators introduce legislative bills. Throughout the session, there are committee discussions, hearings, letters of opposition or support, and lots of lobbying by various people who champion passing, killing or amending the Legislative Bills.

Most citizens know this goes on, but when it comes to knowing the difference between LB902 and LB919, they count on community and state leaders to know and to take any needed action. The truth is, government is complicated and there are a lot of moving parts, and things often shift and take shape as the process unfolds. It can be tricky to stay on top of things as this happens.

Organizations such as municipalities, school districts and hospitals; community development organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation; and, industries such as trucking, manufacturing and tourism, engage regularly with legislators to push their specific agendas.

This year, for the first time since being established in 2016, Grow Grand Island stepped up its legislative engagement by hiring a lobbyist to specifically navigate the legislative process to support LB902, which is known as the Nebraska Career Scholarship Act. This bill provides the financial support to bring internships to local businesses — a much needed boost to some of our workforce woes.

We have learned a lot. The most important thing we learned is that Grand Island can benefit from being more proactive with the legislative process. This isn’t just during the legislative session — it is also in between sessions.

We need to work with our elected officials to identify legislation, to initiate debate and to play an active role in the legislative process itself. This is our intention going forward.

Grow Grand Island does not have the capacity to engage on every front for every bill that may impact some aspect of our community, but we should focus on priority areas, and to be in tune with our elected officials as they represent us. And, we should also lobby on behalf of Grand Island when appropriate.

The Grand Island area is covered as districts 34, 35 and 41, depending on where you live. As an interested citizen, you can determine who your representative is by visiting nebraskalegislature.gov/senators/senator_find.php. And, if you are interested in following the legislative process, or to see how things turned out with LB902, visit nebraskalegislature.gov — the starting place for all things Nebraska Legislature.

Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership.