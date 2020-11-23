Local businesses need city mask mandate

When the Grand Island area schools and businesses shut down last spring due to COVID-19, it hurt a lot of my clients in the food, hospitality and retail sectors. For some businesses, the pain wasn’t from losing clients — it was because they didn’t have enough staff available to remain open or at full capacity. If you ignore the science of why a mask protects others and if you don’t hear the front-line health care workers’ pleading, then at least consider the economic argument for why a mask mandate would help minimize the damage to our economy.

Nebraska’s 3% unemployment rate is the lowest in the country, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Friday. This sounds great, but one of the most pervasive comments I hear from business owners is that they struggle to find enough employees — and that was before an uncontrolled pandemic. Staffing challenges were exasperated because when schools and day cares closed employees were forced to stay home with their children.