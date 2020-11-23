Local businesses need city mask mandate

When the Grand Island area schools and businesses shut down last spring due to COVID-19, it hurt a lot of my clients in the food, hospitality and retail sectors. For some businesses, the pain wasn’t from losing clients — it was because they didn’t have enough staff available to remain open or at full capacity. If you ignore the science of why a mask protects others and if you don’t hear the front-line health care workers’ pleading, then at least consider the economic argument for why a mask mandate would help minimize the damage to our economy.
Nebraska’s 3% unemployment rate is the lowest in the country, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Friday. This sounds great, but one of the most pervasive comments I hear from business owners is that they struggle to find enough employees — and that was before an uncontrolled pandemic. Staffing challenges were exasperated because when schools and day cares closed employees were forced to stay home with their children.
Many business owners tell me they can’t afford to be shut down again, that another prolonged closure will kill their businesses, with some on the verge of shuttering for good. But that isn’t some foregone conclusion: We can mitigate and potentially avoid continuing to spiral down by dictating mask use and other practices. Failure to do these things will be the cause of impending economic hardship, not any resulting need for more drastic closures.
While Walmart and Menards may have enough economic security to require customers to wear masks, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ expectation that small businesses voluntarily enforce masks on their clients, on whom they financially depend, is absurd. Businesses need a mandate to come from a position of authority so they don’t have to risk lost clients. Our City Council has been asked to accept this responsibility — to make the unpopular decisions for the greater good and spare businesses from backlash. This is the kind of hard work for which they were elected.
Ricketts’ hands-off approach isn’t working. Nebraska has become the third worst outbreak in the country, based on the numbers of hospitalizations per 100,000, according to the New York Times. Yet Ricketts continues to obstruct local pleas for a mask mandate, showing that he doesn’t believe in local control. In Grand Island, 55% of the area’s hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, well beyond the spring peak, according to the health district. This already has led Central Catholic to send students home amid substitute teacher shortages. Grand Island public schools are also on the verge of collapse, with the district’s human resources reporting as many as 120 staff vacancies a day, resorting to some educators to staff in-person classrooms via computer.
When schools close, it won’t just cripple businesses. Health care workers also will be stuck home with children, further exasperating the nursing shortage. Mayor Roger Steele said Thursday that the rising infections also endanger essential services, such as electricity, water, street maintenance and snowplows, police, fire and ambulance response, saying he “cannot call a temporary employment agency and say, send me three more power plant operators or send me three more police officers.”
When my office adopted mask policies, any grumbling we heard was outweighed by the emphatic appreciation. My hope is that the same is true if our City Council takes the courageous steps needed. There likely will be vitriol in online social media, but national polls show the majority of Americans support mask policies. If Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney can adopt mask requirements — if our school leaders can do it — then our city certainly can, too.
Chris Rosacker is a Grand Island resident, partner of a Grand Island business and former journalist.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.