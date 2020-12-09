Look for the mavericks as mentors

In journalism, I think of great mavericks of old — like I.F. Stone, and Meg Greenfield and Charles Krauthammer, and Dorothy Day. None of them ever met a cliche he or she didn’t slay. They were indeed “unbought and unbossed,” and persons of great intellectual honesty and moral courage. But they were exemplars of the rule, not exceptions to it. Once upon a time, virtually all journalists strove to be fair and independent. This is now a standard considered dated and quaint in much of the profession, especially among the young.

So, we should not be surprised that journalists are even less-trusted than politicians. And that citizens now get their information from the tribes they join.

Journalists like Andrew Sullivan, who take on both the crazy left, and their race and gender obsessions, and the nihilistic right, and their hatred for government, science and learning, are rare indeed — the exceptions that reveal the new norm.

But the loss of an independent press is a tragedy for the republic, just as surely as the president of the United States undermining the democratic process is a crisis for the republic.