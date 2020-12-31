Looking into the future to predict 2021

Wishing good riddance to 2020, it’s time for our annual not totally serious forecast for 2021.

For the record, we predicted last year that Donald Trump would lose reelection — but to Pete Buttigieg — and that Joe Biden would become secretary of state! Who’s perfect?

JANUARY — Democrats narrowly win two Georgia Senate seats; Republicans demand recount of mail ballots. With Vice President Mike Pence inexplicably absent, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Grassley presides as Congress formalizes Biden’s victory. Alabama wins college football title. Outgoing President Trump unexpectedly attends Biden’s inauguration, needs to be restrained by Dr. Jill Biden when he tries to come forward for oath-taking. Republican National Committee elects Donald Trump Jr. as co-chair (and heir apparent) to reelected National Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel. With VP Kamala Harris breaking 50-50 tie, Democrats take control of Senate.