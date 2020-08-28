Loss of cellphone frequently involves beer

My son is not the only one who has trouble hanging onto his cellphone.
I’ve heard of a young lady who sometimes finds her phone submerged in liquid.
My daughter-in-law, Anne, has a sister named Liz who has a problem with phones.
When she was in college, Liz couldn’t find her cellphone. She looked down “and her phone would be bobbing in her Solo cup of Bud Light,” Anne says.
That happened at least twice.
Now 32, Liz doesn’t drop her cellphone in beer.
But family members still kid her that she never answers her phone. She either hasn’t charged it, calls go to voicemail or she has left her phone somewhere.
Kids who lose cellphones often wind up with inferior replacements. When Liz ruined phones in college, her dad bought her the cheapest model available because ”she was going through phones quickly.” Anne says.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about my 34-year-old son, who admits he has lost his phone two dozen times.
“Sometimes you drop your phone into a river,” rationalizes Bryan, who was kayaking during his latest misadventure.
Melita Law, my niece, says her cousin Alex lost her phone three times in one weekend. Once was in a Walmart parking lot. The second time, she left it at a movie theater.
Over the years, she also left her phone behind in a taxi and a bar.
Even intelligent people have problems keeping a grip on phones. Alex, 31, is a lawyer.
Chronic cellphone loss seems to stem from immaturity, forgetfulness or alcohol.
The problem seems most common with middle children.
Anne, who is the oldest, doesn’t misplace her phone.
Until this week, I thought her husband, also the oldest, had never mislaid a phone.
But Benj says he lost his phone once, in 2004, on a beach in Florida. He was swimming, and the phone fell out of his shorts.
“And that was the only cellphone I’ve ever lost.” Benj says.
Let me restate my belief: Cellphone loss usually has something to do with immaturity, forgetfulness, alcohol and beaches.
Apparently, some people suffer cellphone mishaps when going to the bathroom. The phones fall out of their pockets at just the wrong moment.
I have also heard that some ice fishermen come home without their phones. Perch and walleye probably wonder what those strange devices are at the bottom of the lake.
Dropping a phone down a hole in the ice might be the result of clumsiness. Or beer.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!