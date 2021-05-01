Lots of people love to shoot the moon

Many folks visit casinos occasionally.

Like many people, Marlene Thelen “was never far from the blackjack table.” The former teacher was 69 when she died in 2019.

Ken Clement and his wife, Charlene, “always looked forward to their trips to Michigan and Colorado, and always made a couple of stops along the way to put a few coins in the slot machine.” The Ord resident was 87 when he died in 2019.

Playing cards brought joy to Alvin Bauer of Hazard. “He might have played a game from time to time. He also knew his way to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and might have been seen at the boats.”

Some people find time with slot machines relaxing.

In Sandi Warren’s later years, “she became an avid spades and Words With Friends player on her tablet. You could typically find her with that in hand while she was agreeing with the fine folks on Fox News. And if she wasn’t there, she would be out front visiting with anyone that walked by.” The O’Neill native died at 69 in 2020.

Other popular pastimes include watching squirrels and feeding birds. Other people look for good garage sales.

After a busy day, many people sit down to enjoy “Jeopardy,” “Wheel of Fortune” or an old Western.