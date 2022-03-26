Love them or not, sports need officials

After covering state wrestling and a combined girls and boys state basketball tournament, I have realized that fans don’t really appreciate the officials.

I thought it would be fun to look at things you will never hear at high school sporting events, no matter a regular season game or playoff or championship game.

Never have I, or will I ever hear, “Man that was an equally officiated game. Those refs/umps were terrific and made all the right calls.” You have about as much chance of hearing something along those lines as finding ocean front property in Kansas.

Never will I ever hear, “Wow, I really appreciate the officials and what they do for sports, so helpful.”

No wonder it is hard to find referees and umpires. Another thing I don’t hear often is, “My kid was wrong, the ref was right.”

I umpired a little kids’ baseball game when I was about 13. I was just hanging out at the ballpark hours before my game and I volunteered. Wrong move. I quickly learned that umpiring was not for me. The littler the kids, the worse the parents behaved.

I called a kid out at third base, which he clearly was tagged out. I stood there holding my thumb up showing the universal “out” signal. Apparently nobody saw it, (I do have small thumbs) so I made a punch out kind of signal. That everybody saw. Most didn’t like. After all nobody’s kid can get out at a baseball game, heaven forbid.

I got an ear full from a couple of adults. The home plate umpire stuck up for me though.

I didn’t umpire again for a few years until a friend of my brother’s needed me to umpire a summer softball game. This time I was about 16, and I umpired home plate, I wore the “daddy pants.” Not fun either. Apparently nobody can ever strike out either, even at the early teen, young adult age. Well, I got paid well, but I never again have umpired.

I too don’t always agree with every umpire or referee’s call, but I know I couldn’t do much better, or have any desire to even if I could. Yes, I think referees who are consistently bad should be reviewed and disciplined when needed.

As a photographer, I witness bad calls firsthand being close to the action. They can’t be perfect all the time, or in some cases you can’t be perfect any time.

I do have a referee shirt I wear at home when my kids are misbehaving. After a couple of times of asking them to get along, and they don’t, then I put on the ref shirt and they know I am upset. They stop fighting. I just need a whistle now — no, maybe I don’t.

So let’s recap, nobody likes referees no matter what. Most of us have no desire to do it either.

Love them or not, sports need officials to enforce the rules and make the game as “fair” as possible.

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the lens and provides his perspective about an issue in our world.

