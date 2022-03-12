Many fans still want more than cards, flowers from MLB

I was hoping I didn’t have to write this column but I’m going to.

Those of you who know me know that I’m a huge baseball fan. I have a baseball room in my house; baseball is right up there on the list of important things in my life — God, family/friends, breathing and baseball. So it really disappointed me after the news we got this week that Major League Baseball will be canceling regular season games. I knew it wasn’t good once spring training games got postponed.

Apparently after canceling more games, MLB and the players association decided on a compromise, for now, to get the spring training games underway next weekend with Opening Day set for April 7.

Some of the fighting was not just billionaires and millionaires grabbing money, those people are wrong. Call it what you want — even people at the league minimum salary are making $600,000 to throw and hit a ball.

I’ve said for years that I would play the game if I had the God-given talent that they have, for the amount of money I make at my 8-5 job.

I wanted to be a baseball player when I was younger from the time I was 10 until, well, now. I never had the talent to play at that level.

These owners and players need to realize what they’re doing to baseball is already losing fans because it is a long drawn out game. This is a world where people need instant gratification and instant entertainment every second of the day. Baseball is a patient game — it’s a waiting game. As a broadcaster it’s the toughest you can announce because it is so long and drawn out there’s a lot of time to fill. I love to broadcast baseball

As a fan I have no problem watching it or even listening to it on the radio. True fans will do that and there are a lot of us around here; even in a football state like Nebraska. That being said baseball has been losing fans for many years because of such things as the bickering over contracts — why can’t they have a salary cap? Every other sport - NBA, NFL, NHL - has salary caps and they don’t have these labor issues constantly like MLB does. To quote a title of an old Kevin Costner movie “For Love of the Game,” the current players and owners have no love for the game but they have love for their wallets.

Why do players need to make $20 million a year as a pitcher and only work every five days? That’s a pretty good gig. That’s a very good gig.

I don’t care if you can throw 100 mph nobody on God’s Green Earth is worth $20 million a year for anything.

I say let’s pay our soldiers more, our military personnel, our police officers, our firefighters, paramedics, nurses, let’s pay them more for the work they do which is actually worth that kind of money.

I know people who are diehard baseball fans who are just so frustrated with the sport that they’re done with it and it’s sad.

As for this baseball fan, now that they are deciding to get to work and play the greatest game on Earth, I’ll probably watch a couple of games. I’ll probably listen to a couple of games, but I’m going to support more local baseball and there’s plenty of local baseball in Nebraska.

From the Amercian Legion level to the college level even minor leagues in the Lincoln Saltdogs and Omaha Storm Chasers, these guys, these teams, are all playing for the right reason - they love the game.

I love the sport of baseball. It’ll always be No. 1 to me but as far as Major League Baseball you’ve hurt me and you’ve poured salt in a wound that’s been trying to heal since the strike-shortened season of 1994. Major League Baseball, I’d smack you in the face but you’ve done a good job of that yourself. What will you do to make it up to us lifelong fans?

Let’s say discount tickets for a start to fans.

I am still bitter, MLB. This relationship is on life support and a card and flowers aren’t going to make it all OK.

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the lens and provides his perspective about an issue in our world.

