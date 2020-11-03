Masks will keep us safe, keep schools open

A lot of you may know me as a school administrator, and that drives pretty much everything I do as a person. I also HATE confrontation and disagreements, which makes my job as an administrator super difficult at times. I love harmony, peace, and kindness. Those are three things I learned growing up from my parents and a school that took pretty good care of its kids. These 3 are what I have to offer to my students, my friends, and my family.

I don’t outright disagree with anything said by anyone, because I know I have no power over how others feel. Everyone is entitled to their own convictions, and a weak minded person seldom makes it far. I find it easier to love everyone, and I try my best to do just that.

I’m writing an open letter to our community to advocate for our children. I have 2 kids and one on the way. I’m THANKFUL they are not in school right now, because school right now in 2020 is not what school was in December 2019. I want more than anything for us to go back to 2019 and have a mulligan, but that isn’t going to happen.