Masks will keep us safe, keep schools open

A lot of you may know me as a school administrator, and that drives pretty much everything I do as a person. I also HATE confrontation and disagreements, which makes my job as an administrator super difficult at times. I love harmony, peace, and kindness. Those are three things I learned growing up from my parents and a school that took pretty good care of its kids. These 3 are what I have to offer to my students, my friends, and my family.
I don’t outright disagree with anything said by anyone, because I know I have no power over how others feel. Everyone is entitled to their own convictions, and a weak minded person seldom makes it far. I find it easier to love everyone, and I try my best to do just that.
I’m writing an open letter to our community to advocate for our children. I have 2 kids and one on the way. I’m THANKFUL they are not in school right now, because school right now in 2020 is not what school was in December 2019. I want more than anything for us to go back to 2019 and have a mulligan, but that isn’t going to happen.
As a father of 2 toddlers and a principal of 272 brilliant and amazing kids, I’m horrified of the mental health effects closing schools has on kids. Let me tell you, I deal with students every single day who are NOT OK. I deal with students who need school for mental health support, care, and compassion. I deal with students whose mental health became so bad during school closure that I wasn’t entirely sure I was going to get them back. The mental health effects of not being in school are real and dangerous.
This isn’t about what you believe in, and I certainly don’t want to change anyone’s mind. Total disclosure — I believe in science, and the science says our kids are not at a large risk for serious physical harm (although it can happen, and that would suck). I believe they are 99.9% safe in school and in public. What I do know about our government and our health structure: they are trained, intelligent and skilled. Whether they are liberal, conservative, nihilist, or down right ridiculous, everyone has their breaking point ... and we are almost there. They are experts, most of us are not.
Every time my phone buzzes during the day, I cringe thinking it might be ‘the message’ saying we have to close our schools again. Let me tell you — it’s so much closer than anyone could believe. If schools close again for a prolonged period of time, we will not have the same staff, the same schools nor the same students ever again. If our school closes again, I’m not sure we can financially continue to support the schools of our community or others. The virus is not a threat to our kids, but closing their schools because of spread is real.
I feel terrible for the families that have lost loved ones in this pandemic. I feel terrible for students who are struggling with mental health crises. I feel terrible for business owners who don’t know how they’re going to make payroll. All of this sucks ... but there is hope.
We can make a difference. I’m making an impassioned plea to anyone who will listen. Don’t change your mind ...if you think this is fake, please continue thinking it’s fake, but while you are doing so, please wear a mask. Complain about the mask while wearing the mask. Burn the mask after this is over, we can have a bonfire...I’ll bring hot dogs, but PLEASE wear a mask. Go to a restaurant and shop local...with a mask. Wear a mask when you drop your kid off at school and when you pick them up. Wear a mask when you get together with your friends and keep the party small. Have several small parties ... wearing masks.
I’m advocating for my own children and every other kid I’ve ever taught, coached, or just crossed paths with. We need schools more now than we ever have in the past. If wearing a mask means we can lower a positivity rate and keep our schools open for our kids, it is worth it. Whether this virus is real, fake, or somewhere in between ... closing schools is as real as it gets.
We need to keep our schools open ...YOU can help!
Jordan Engle is principal of Grand Island Central Catholic and superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Grand Island.
