Memo from John McCain in heaven

But here’s the thing. You don’t have to be a saint to be a patriot. You just have to be decent. Look for the basic decency in others. Don’t be a bigot. Be willing to share, at least sometimes. Willing to sacrifice, at least a little. Work for the larger good. Recognize that if you spread hate against the oppressed, you don’t love our country.

There’s only one candidate in this year’s presidential election who meets those criteria. Which is why my wife and my daughter endorsed my old friend Joe Biden.

I’m not just saying this now that I’m up here where it’s easy to love your opponent. Not to toot my own horn, but I’d like to remind you of a few things I said before I slipped that mortal coil.

There was the speech in 2017 when I received the Liberty Medal of Freedomand said this about my buddy Biden: “We didn’t always agree on the issues. We often argued — sometimes passionately. But we believed in each other’s patriotism and the sincerity of each other’s convictions. We believed in the institution we were privileged to serve in. We believed in our mutual responsibility to help make the place work and to cooperate in finding solutions to our country’s problems. We believed in our country and in our country’s indispensability to international peace and stability and to the progress of humanity.”