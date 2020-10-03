Men are much more stubborn than mules

I almost always refuse because I’m crazy enough to believe it wouldn’t be prudent.

When we’re going somewhere, my wife is certain she knows the best route. Most of the time, I ignore her. Even though she’s usually right.

Women know the right way to load a dishwasher. Some men actually believe they have a better way.

Why don’t we pay attention? Because we’re pigheaded.

We simply won’t listen to reason.

For some crazy reason, we like to think we have a mind of our own.

At least in one way, men are way smarter than some people think.

After a few years, husbands learn to read their wives’ minds. We can usually figure out what she wants us to do. But we go off and do something else, just to annoy her.

One day, my wife said to me, “You don’t know to interpret anything.”

I didn’t know how to interpret that remark.

Wives are certain their choices are the only ones that make sense.

One day, my wife described a guy as “an old mule with blinders on.”