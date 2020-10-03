Men are much more stubborn than mules

It’s amazing that women continue to stay married as long as they do, because most men are bullheaded.
Women just know there’s a reasonable way to do things. Men, though, usually have completely different ideas.
One day, my wife said, “For crying out loud, Jeff, you don’t ever want to do anything the logical way.”
Women rarely share their plans with us because they just assume we’re on the same wavelength.
Then they’re surprised when we go off on our own.
An obituary for a 71-year-old woman said, “She will also be remembered for shaking her head at her husband’s antics.”
Are we determined? Or are we just stupid?
Women just naturally sense the wisest course of action. It’s instinctive.
When men make a decision, it’s usually the wrong one.
The wife, looking up from her cellphone, says, “Why are we doing this?”
Even though she never consults with her husband, she expects him to agree with her thinking.
My wife is continually exasperated with my driving. She thinks I’m a slowpoke. When she sees an opening ahead, her true nature comes out. “Gun it,” she says.
I almost always refuse because I’m crazy enough to believe it wouldn’t be prudent.
When we’re going somewhere, my wife is certain she knows the best route. Most of the time, I ignore her. Even though she’s usually right.
Women know the right way to load a dishwasher. Some men actually believe they have a better way.
Why don’t we pay attention? Because we’re pigheaded.
We simply won’t listen to reason.
For some crazy reason, we like to think we have a mind of our own.
At least in one way, men are way smarter than some people think.
After a few years, husbands learn to read their wives’ minds. We can usually figure out what she wants us to do. But we go off and do something else, just to annoy her.
One day, my wife said to me, “You don’t know to interpret anything.”
I didn’t know how to interpret that remark.
Wives are certain their choices are the only ones that make sense.
One day, my wife described a guy as “an old mule with blinders on.”
I’m sure she thinks of me the same way.
Sometimes, I don’t get around to tying my shoelaces. My wife worries that I’m going to trip and fall on my face.
Maybe I will wind up with a bloody face, but I’ve got to be my own man once in a while. Let a man have his pride.
Besides, if she’s looking at my shoelaces, isn’t she guilty of micromanaging our relationship?
This is something wives don’t realize. We’ve got to make decisions about something. We need to have the freedom to make mistakes.
Of course, we would never say this out loud. A very important skill for all husbands is to stay quiet.
We all learn eventually who’s boss.
When I do gather up the strength to complain about my plight, my wife’s response is always the same.
“Your life is so difficult,” she says.
Sometimes guys group up and make mistakes together. Without a woman to guide them, these blockheads inevitably make horrible decisions.
Do men share their homes with a tyrant? It’s not for me to say.
But one thing I would never do is order for my wife at a restaurant. I wouldn’t presume to know what she’s in the mood to eat.
I might be stubborn, but I’m not crazy.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
