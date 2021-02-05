Minimum sense could defeat minimum wage hike

Other accommodating options would likely include laying off the least skilled, least experienced, least productive workers earning less than what Biden wants. Automation might then compensate, or possibly those in charge will reduce the overall size of the business or hang up on expansion ambitions.

Most minimum wage workers are young, low-skilled, just starting out and, according to some research estimates, most move on to more rewarding jobs within just a year. Once they and some others making less than the $15 are let go by certain businesses, their skills are not going to improve, and it won’t be easy to find another job. Some who keep the jobs will work part-time instead of full-time.

It’s already the case that we are in an ever increasing high-tech, automated society in which the least skilled suffer; the middle-aged white working class, with manufacturing jobs ever more robotic as one factor, has been killing itself off at the rate of 150,000 a year with suicide, alcohol and drugs. The less educated young are a high percentage of minimum-wage workers and stopping them at the start of the race could keep some from even reaching the finish line.