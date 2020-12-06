Monoliths? Not saying it’s aliens ...

And now a reportedly slightly wobbly 10-foot tall monolith has been spotted on top of a mountain in California.

Sure, this could all be the work of very bored humans. Or it could be aliens!

One thing that 2020 has taught me is that you can come up with any conspiracy theory and there is someone out there who would buy into it.

Anybody else find it less than a coincidence that these monoliths are disappearing just when the McRib is reappearing?

I’m surprised that no one — that I am aware of after a quick Google search — has tied these monoliths into the recent presidential election.

Are we positive that these monoliths don’t contain the 154,000 ballots that would have allowed Donald Trump to win Michigan?

The most important thing about being a high-quality conspiracy theory generator is to make sure that things aren’t easily disproved.

When QAnon promises to reveal shocking news soon, since “soon” is impossible to find on a calendar, it’s easy to retain the believers.