My mind is made up

What’s the point of sampling something new?

I detest shrimp. I loathe avocado and squash, and I don’t want anything to do with broccoli.

Of course, I’m not sure I’ve really tried them.

My mother would tell you I’m her child who doesn’t like to try new things.

I think my philosophy makes a lot of sense.

Why try something if I don’t like the looks of it?

I’ve found foods I like. Why should I try any other ones?

Every family has at least one kid who’s reluctant to eat something new.

In those families, the parents are constantly saying, “Who knows? You might like it.”

I side with the youngsters who are highly suspicious.

It’s only right to be cautious of new foods. You can never be too careful. Why risk it?

Most of the foods I abhor have one thing in common. They’re good for you.

You could make the argument that I might enjoy new taste sensations. No thanks. I’m fine with what I eat now.

Maybe I’m just afraid of new experiences.

If I decided something in 1968, how do we know I wasn’t correct then?

Food has only one chance to make a good first impression.

How exactly would trying something new benefit me?

One thing I definitely don’t want to do is evolve.

The status quo is just fine. At restaurants, my wife and I have a great arrangement.

I always give her the avocado and tomatoes on my plate. Sometimes, I give her pickles.

Some men have a blanket rule against all vegetables.

Compared to them, I’m almost reasonable. There are a few vegetables I like. Well, a couple, at least.

I have changed my opinion about a few foods over the years.

Brussels sprouts, for one, have grown on me. If you boil them and add butter, salt and pepper, they’re not bad.

For decades, I waged an all-out war against squash. But when baked and doused with butter, it’s not bad.

Part of the problem is that eating packaged food is more convenient.

I’m against tomatoes for the most part. But every once in a while, if a tomato winds up in my mouth, I have to admit it’s not bad.

One of my kids has also seen the light.

At restaurants, Bryan insisted on hamburgers without pickles, which caused no end of drama at the drive-up window.

But now Bryan has decided he likes pickles. If only he’d felt that way in 1991.

I’ve talked to mothers of young children. Some say their kid will eat anything, even vegetables. Let’s call him Mikey. He’ll eat anything.

Other mothers say their kids live on French fries and chicken strips. Some kids run almost exclusively on macaroni and cheese.

You might say this is all food for thought. You can try a bite if you want, but I’m not interested, because I certainly don’t want to grab all the flavor life has to offer.

end line Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.