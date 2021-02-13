My never-ending search for blissful sleep

All women want is a good night’s sleep.

The women I know are always looking for the most comfortable sleep possible.

My daughter recently bought a silk pillowcase. “And that feels very nice on my cheek,” she says.

It ranks up there with the best $25 she’s ever spent. “Because it’s so soft, and the pillow stays very cool,” she says.

Brenna bought the pillowcase a couple of months ago, “because I read it’s supposed to be good for your skin and complexion. So I got it because I thought my pillowcase was making me break out. And it’s just been very pleasant.”

My two daughters-in-law also have silk pillowcases.

For Christmas, Anne’s mom got her pillowcases that are supposed to be anti-aging and leave you with better hair in the morning.

They go along with some great pillows that her husband got her for Christmas. Until then, they had “super-old,” flat pillows that seemed “beaten at this point.”

But now she sleeps on pillows that remind her of the comfort she gets in hotels. They are a type of memory foam.

“The entire bed just got an immediate upgrade,” Anne says.