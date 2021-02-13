My never-ending search for blissful sleep

All women want is a good night’s sleep.
The women I know are always looking for the most comfortable sleep possible.
My daughter recently bought a silk pillowcase. “And that feels very nice on my cheek,” she says.
It ranks up there with the best $25 she’s ever spent. “Because it’s so soft, and the pillow stays very cool,” she says.
Brenna bought the pillowcase a couple of months ago, “because I read it’s supposed to be good for your skin and complexion. So I got it because I thought my pillowcase was making me break out. And it’s just been very pleasant.”
My two daughters-in-law also have silk pillowcases.
For Christmas, Anne’s mom got her pillowcases that are supposed to be anti-aging and leave you with better hair in the morning.
They go along with some great pillows that her husband got her for Christmas. Until then, they had “super-old,” flat pillows that seemed “beaten at this point.”
But now she sleeps on pillows that remind her of the comfort she gets in hotels. They are a type of memory foam.
“The entire bed just got an immediate upgrade,” Anne says.
My other daughter-in-law once paid $2,000 for a mattress that connected to her smartphone.
When I heard about this, I asked if you could call her mattress.
“Her mattress had its own Twitter account,” joked her husband, Bryan.
Bryan says Kel bought the product from “a traveling mattress gypsy.”
But the mattress data didn’t tell her anything she didn’t already know. It wasn’t news to her that she’d been tossing and turning the night before.
After about six months, Kel sold the mattress for $100. “She took a devastating loss,” her husband says.
I brought up a subject that I’ve heard about — that creatures live inside our pillows.
According to some people, dust mites invade our pillows over time.
“I believe it,” Anne said. “I don’t want to think about it.”
“It’s horrifying to think about if that’s true,” Bryan said.
Brenna swears that it is true. The majority of dust is made up of dead skin, she says.
“I know, it’s disgusting,” she says. Somehow, the dead skin flakes wind up inside the pillow, “which is just a perfect breeding ground for dust mites, who just go in there to feast and live.”
Dust mites are not visible to the eye, she says.
How many are in one pillow? “I think it’s got to be in the millions,” Brenna said.
Her mother also believes in the dust mite theory. But she “doesn’t like to think about it because it grosses her out,” Brenna said.
Brenna’s oldest brother is convinced that hypoallergenic pillowcases are necessary and useful.
But Benj is no fan of duvet covers. The duvet always separates from the cover in the middle of the night, he says. “It’s very unsatisfying. I don’t like duvet covers,” he says.
Anne likes to sleep with soft, cozy blankets. She and her husband also have very soft sheets.
Sleep is a precious commodity in their home because they have three boys who are 5 and younger.
Those boys are attracted to their parents’ plush bed.
Five-month-old Sam doesn’t have any difficulty getting through the night because he sleeps next to his parents.
“He sleeps very peacefully the minute he gets in our bed,” Anne says.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.