Nebraska Legislature debate on bills to begin soon

Since I last wrote, things have quieted in Lincoln, but only temporarily. Our committee meetings are quickly coming to an end, and we’ll soon begin daylong floor debate for the remainder of the 2021 session. My last committee hearing of 2021 concluded Thursday afternoon and my last bill (LB603) was heard on Feb. 25. My team and I are now turning our attention to the floor debate, both for my legislation and for the purpose of being vocal in support or opposition of others’ legislation.

Although we may not agree with each other on every issue, I do believe that my fellow legislators have the well-being of their district in mind as they participate in the floor debate. However, no matter how earnest the debate is, I must be mindful that not all legislation is good legislation, and each bill must be weighed by the virtues of its intent and methods. The unicameral system has enabled us to be efficient in our legislative process, which in turn has made it important for each and every legislator to be engaged with the debate process. It also makes it expressly important for citizens to be engaged with the process and vocal with their reasons for opposition or support.