Nebraska Legislature debate on bills to begin soon

Since I last wrote, things have quieted in Lincoln, but only temporarily. Our committee meetings are quickly coming to an end, and we’ll soon begin daylong floor debate for the remainder of the 2021 session. My last committee hearing of 2021 concluded Thursday afternoon and my last bill (LB603) was heard on Feb. 25. My team and I are now turning our attention to the floor debate, both for my legislation and for the purpose of being vocal in support or opposition of others’ legislation.
Although we may not agree with each other on every issue, I do believe that my fellow legislators have the well-being of their district in mind as they participate in the floor debate. However, no matter how earnest the debate is, I must be mindful that not all legislation is good legislation, and each bill must be weighed by the virtues of its intent and methods. The unicameral system has enabled us to be efficient in our legislative process, which in turn has made it important for each and every legislator to be engaged with the debate process. It also makes it expressly important for citizens to be engaged with the process and vocal with their reasons for opposition or support.
I encourage you to keep an eye on the Legislature and to express your support or opposition to legislation as you see fit. With 37,000+ individuals living within District 35 alone, it can be difficult to be aware of every issue that is facing the community, or fully realize the potential of legislation for the community, unless someone reaches out. I do appreciate hearing from you, and appreciate the insight you can provide to help sculpt the decisions I am tasked with making. I’d also encourage you to keep our federal representatives in mind when advocating on policy matters.
It’s been a pleasure to meet and connect (and oftentimes, re-connect) with individuals, organizations, and businesses from Grand Island and across the state over the past two months. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to speak with our students, teachers, business owners, young leaders, political leadership, economic developers and community advocates on a wide variety of issues. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with these groups to identify and propose legislation that will move Grand Island forward.
As always, please contact me with your support, opposition or questions on any legislative bill or issue. My staff are also available to assist you with matters related to the state of Nebraska and the Legislature. You can follow along with the Nebraska Legislature at www.nebraskalegislature.gov.
Thank you for allowing me the privilege to represent you in the Unicameral.
Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island represents District 35 in the Nebraska Legislature.