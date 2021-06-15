Nebraska will benefit from 30x30 plan

Conservation in Nebraska is supported by an innovative partnership of state, local, federal, and NGO budgets. If we remove federal dollars from the equation, Nebraska loses. The citizens of Nebraska need voluntary federal conservation programs administered by United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service. The demand by farmers and ranchers for programs like the Conservation Reserve Program, Environmental Quality Incentives Program, and Conservation Stewardship Program has outpaced funding each year for decades. The 30x30 report will honor private land ownership and individual rights in the same manner as these programs, because the local landowners are the ones who know their land best.

Need an example? Recent research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that eastern redcedar encroachment on Board of Educational Lands reduces rangeland profitability. In fact, the reduction of rangeland cost Nebraska Public Schools $2,440,000 between 2006 and 2016 that could have been put toward supporting our K-12 public schools. According to their research, “the steadily declining profitability will slowly consume school budgets at the rate of a few million dollars a year in the near term.” The report and its goals promote the development of funding and education to address these kinds of conservation issues that affect both private and public lands.

Nebraskans have a long list of reasons to support conservation, including the recommendations identified in the report. We cannot allow our state to be divided on such an important issue at a time when we need to be focusing our efforts on how we can help farmers and ranchers put more, not less, conservation on the ground. Nebraskans need partners such as those identified in the America the Beautiful report who will provide technical and financial assistance to work neighbors to build sustainable working lands.

Larkin Powell of Lincoln and Carl Wolfe of Republican City are members of the Nebraska Chapter of The Wildlife Society.