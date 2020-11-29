New foreign policy will put Americans first alongside allies

Biden’s foreign policy team appears to recognize that it must address the world it faces today, meaning a far cry from the Obama era of 2008-2016.

Of course, a central theme of Biden’s foreign policy is the rebuilding of alliances and institutions that Trump disdained or quit. Some, like the World Health Organization, are imperfect, but given Trump’s abdication, China is positioned to reshape international rules.

And, obviously, there is no way to fight a pandemic or combat climate change if America insists on going it alone.

“A Biden administration would do the opposite of what Trump administration has done in terms of pulling back from our leadership in international organizations, institutions, alliances,” Blinken told CBS’s “Face the Nation” in May. “Whether we like it or not, the world doesn’t organize itself,” he continued. “In the absence of our doing it, either someone else does (or) no one does. And then you tend to have chaos.”

That is the road toward which America First has led.

But, as I noted, Biden’s team do not appear fixated on a return to the status quo ante prior to Trumpworld. Renewing alliances is critical to confronting America’s main foreign policy challenge: China’s aggressive military and economic competition.