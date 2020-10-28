No, Mr. President, China is still not paying the tariffs you slapped on Chinese goods

But Trump didn’t go there Thursday. Instead, he pivoted to Hunter Biden’s work on the board of a Shanghai-based private equity firm, tossing out as-yet unproven and probably exaggerated assertions about the money the younger Biden raised when he traveled to China with his father in 2013. It was one of many such shots fired by Trump, whose volleys against Biden’s character and policies grew wilder and more frequent as the night went on.

Welker brought the conversation back to where it started, asking Trump point blank, “What are you going to do, what specifically are you going to do to make China pay? You’ve said you’re going to make them pay.”

To which Trump said, “First of all, China is paying. They’re paying billions and billions of dollars.”

That just isn’t true, mechanically speaking. The tariffs that Trump imposed on more than $350 billion worth of goods made in China are collected here in the United States from U.S. importers, who may then pass the costs on to consumers in the form of higher prices. The right-leaning Tax Foundation found that collectively, Trump’s new tariffs on Chinese goods, global steel imports and other foreign products rank as the 17th largest tax increase on Americans since 1940.