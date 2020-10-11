No stimulus: Economy’s fate hangs on next few months

With the breakdown of U.S. fiscal relief talks on Tuesday, the timeline for a robust economic recovery might now be an early 2021 story. By that point the distribution of vaccines for the coronavirus might be underway, and an election win by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which looks increasingly likely, could usher in the kind of fiscal relief package that Republicans have blocked.

The issue for the economy is avoiding permanent scarring for a few more months. While fierce headwinds remain, there does appear to be enough momentum for the economy to continue on at least a slow recovery path until we have the tools to undo more of the damage that’s occurred since the onset of the pandemic.

The extent to which vaccines and fiscal stimulus boost the economy in January or February is unknowable, but the timeline looks plausible. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it wants two months of safety data for vaccine candidates before considering giving emergency use authorization for a vaccine. With five vaccine candidates in the U.S. in advanced phase three trials — two since late July — that would mean the earliest we’d start to see limited deployment is near the end of the year.