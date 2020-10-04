Non-stop stunning headlines

It would seem like a risky headline to run even during the best of “normal” times.
But there it was to be seen last week.
“Oldest living Nebraskan to celebrate 114th birthday in Omaha.”
In this crazy year of 2020, I’m not planning my own birthday celebration more than 12 hours in advance at my ripe old age. I’m not planning anything more than 12 hours in advance.
I won’t live to be anywhere close to 114 years old — not as long as the modern world provides life-altering choices like Baconator Pringles — but if I did, I wouldn’t want any sort of countdown to my next birthday.
It’s bad enough when a sports announcer says that a kicker has made 15 in a row from inside 45 yards just in time to see him shank a 29-yard kick wide left. You definitely don’t want to jinx a birthday.
But in a rare bit of good news in 2020, Nebraska is home to the 11th oldest person in the world. Thelma Sutcliffe did celebrate turning 114 on Thursday.
Imagine what she has seen since her birth on Oct. 1, 1906?
I feel like I lived 114 years over four days this past week.
At 11:54 p.m. Central time on Thursday came Donald Trump’s most-shared tweet ever, which is saying something when there is a sample size that large.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
And with that, it was official. COVID-19 had infected the most powerful office in the world.
And with that, a nation whose emotional state seems to be on a permanent default setting of “split” came through with a variety of reactions.
There was sympathy and plenty of thoughts and prayers.
There were those who took the opportunity to tsk, tsk.
The president not only failed to encourage the wearing of masks; he often discouraged that preventative measure. There was a mocking of Joe Biden’s following guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
And now the virus hit home — the nation’s home, the White House.
It was the one time that the 24/7 news cycle lived up to its billing.
It also proved that nothing good is ever tweeted around midnight.
Friday was a rapid update of news reports about who else might or might not have tested positive in the White House or in the government, or who attended events like a gathering to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
How did this outbreak affect our nation’s security? Once again, something unfathomable prior to this year could leave your head spinning.
How would the president testing positive affect his reelection campaign?
It took something this monumental to finally end the discussion about Tuesday’s presidential debate.
A 114-year-old has seen many things fade into obscurity. We found out that presidential debates should be the next thing.
The constant interruptions and talking over each other couldn’t have done much to help the rare undecided voter figure out the best candidate this year. It more likely made a person realize they don’t particularly like either choice.
In a world of social media and 24/7 news coverage, nothing new will be learned from a debate format.
We’ve had 3-3/4 years of seeing how Donald Trump will act as president. We have a half-century of seeing how Joe Biden will act as a politician.
The only thing this debate was good for was having people brainstorm who the perfect moderator would be for the next scheduled interruptus presidential talkfest.
My vote goes to preschool teachers. They have the training to try to rein in that type of behavior.
The one thing that Donald Trump and Joe Biden did do during the debate is actually bring the nation together — in the opinion that the debate was a mess.
The president testing positive for COVID-19 didn’t unite the country.
That being a headline in 2020 is, sadly, not a risky one to run.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
