Non-stop stunning headlines

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

And with that, it was official. COVID-19 had infected the most powerful office in the world.

And with that, a nation whose emotional state seems to be on a permanent default setting of “split” came through with a variety of reactions.

There was sympathy and plenty of thoughts and prayers.

There were those who took the opportunity to tsk, tsk.

The president not only failed to encourage the wearing of masks; he often discouraged that preventative measure. There was a mocking of Joe Biden’s following guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

And now the virus hit home — the nation’s home, the White House.

It was the one time that the 24/7 news cycle lived up to its billing.

It also proved that nothing good is ever tweeted around midnight.