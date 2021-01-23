Normalcy: One day, but not yet

Before the pandemic made “alone together” a slogan for our times, the gym offered precisely that appeal, of being with other people while doing your own private thing.

In the gym, you could move your body around in ways that anywhere else would be considered weird, and you could do it free of judgment, or so you imagined.

In the gym, you could smile hello at people without the duty of further interaction. You could eavesdrop on the crazy conversations some gym-goers had with their personal trainers (many of whom should be paid psychotherapist rates). After you panted and sweated, you were rewarded with a shower and a towel. Almost always, you left feeling stronger than when you went in, more prepared to face whatever lunacy waited outside.

At least that’s how I remember it. One day in mid-March, as talk of some deadly new virus grew louder, I went to the gym. “Get out of here,” a little voice in my brain said, so I did. A few days later, the pandemic was official. The gym closed, and even though it has reopened, it still feels, for me, too risky.

Sure, many of us work out at home now — I do — and some people prefer it to the gym. But the rest of us are waiting to get back.