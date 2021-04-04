Now there’s help against cyber-harassment

Years ago, when Pete Wilson was running for reelection as governor of California, long before gay people won the right to marry, he vetoed a domestic partnership law.

It was nothing more than election-year pandering to the evangelical right, and I called him out.

This was an era when readers, delighted or infuriated, would call you on the phone, or send a letter. There was no email yet, and certainly no Twitter or Facebook. Sometimes readers would cut out a column they found especially offensive, scrawl their objections over it or in the margins, and mail it to me.

Such was the fate of my piece on Wilson’s anti-gay stance. An angry reader drew a mustache on my face, and wrote, over the headline “Satan’s Little Whore.”

That seems like a mild, almost quaint insult today. In recent years, with the rise of social media, I have been called the C-word more times than I can count, I have been invited to kill myself, my IQ has been called into question, someone even published my address in the comments section under my column.