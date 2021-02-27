Nurses incredibly caring, hard-working

After spending three nights at CHI Health St. Francis last weekend, I am here to give a report from the frontlines.
I wasn’t embedded or assigned to the big tower on Faidley Avenue as some sort of journalistic stunt. I tested positive for COVID-19.
Fortunately, I had a wonderful care team looking after me on St. Francis’ fourth floor. I was touched by the dedication and hard work of the nurses, and the affection they have for their patients.
It was my pleasure to spend time with them.
It took a giant team effort, led by Dr. Suresh Manapuram, to get me back to good health.
Meghann Kowalski, who’s in charge of the fourth floor, said she is proud of the floor and loves her work. The first wave of COVID hit the floor hard, but many young nurses stepped up when things got tough, she said.
My wife, who also tested positive for COVID-19, was home quarantined. But she kept a close eye on me from afar. I told her it took two dozen nurses, working full time, to replace her for one weekend.
I came to think of them as the A team.
One hard-working nurse also works at an area hospital, where her colleagues are great but thinking about retirement. She likes spending time with the dedicated young team at St. Francis.
Another woman, a Nebraska native, could have gone off to enjoy the glamour of New York City last year, but decided to stay here to help her fellow Nebraskans.
I was taken with the “space suit” outfit of registered nurse Larissa Palu. It looked like she was wearing a Hy-Vee grocery bag on top of her head. Underneath, she sported a plastic visor, a facemask and what looked to be an old shower cap. Running down her back was an air tube that looked to have come from an old hairdryer.
The whole thing appeared to be held together with duct tape. But no, it was professionally done, and it did a good job of protecting her.
In addition to being friendly and passionate, nurses are also brave.
I loved talking to the traveling nurses.
One woman, who’s based in St. Paul, Minn., is currently living in St. Paul, Neb.
Another woman, originally from the East Coast, just finished up a few years in Hawaii.
Traveling nurses have a great lifestyle. They can support themselves by living wherever they want to live.
I’m a big fan of nurses. I once read a T-shirt that said nurses are cute enough to stop your heart and skilled enough to restart it.
I enjoyed visiting with everyone, from a woman in environmental services to a great certified nursing assistant named Jazmin.
I also learned that some of the nurses have been to Mexico recently. Good for them. They deserve the escape of heated pools, sunshine and cool drinks.
The St. Francis food was surprisingly good. That food is prepared on-site. But being a reporter, I figured out that the calls we make, ordering each meal, are made to a woman in Omaha.
The food arrives in such short order that you wouldn’t realize the order was placed with a woman in Omaha. I asked her once or twice how they could get a hot meal from Omaha to Grand Island so quickly. Older men, like me, always think they’re funny.
I got so good at ordering my meals that, by the end, I had to say only about six words. I’m good at speaking the language of lunch.
They really only messed up one order. Looking over my lunch one day, I said, “Where’s my brownie?” Fortunately, it arrived on the second try.
In the hospital, you don’t get to just sit and watch TV. The therapists make you earn your keep.
Cleanliness, of course, is hugely important. A small bottle of sanitizer carried the words, “Clean hands save lives.”
After a couple of days, my kids didn’t worry so much about me. Apparently, my texts gave them the impression that I was doing OK. “Whatever Dad is on right now, I want some,” my middle child wrote.
Before I got out of the hospital, I got pretty emotional.
Many people had teamed up to make me better.
Those people included my own children and their spouses. My daughter-in-law, Anne, went the extra mile to make sure an oximeter arrived at our home on Feb. 19, which is what sent me to the emergency room.
From long distance, my daughter, Brenna, bonded with someone on the phone so well that she knew more about my medical condition than I did. Brenna is apparently a better reporter than her father. She found out I’d be spending several days in the hospital way before I did.
On my behalf, my kids sought lots of input from doctors they know. Some of those people delivered some great help.
I was also thankful for lots of prayers.
I cried when I thought about what everyone had done for me.
I was grateful to be going home. I know that not all COVID patients are as blessed as I am.
“God was good to you for getting you home,” my mother said.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at bahrjeffrey@gmail.com.