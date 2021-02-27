Nurses incredibly caring, hard-working

I also learned that some of the nurses have been to Mexico recently. Good for them. They deserve the escape of heated pools, sunshine and cool drinks.

The St. Francis food was surprisingly good. That food is prepared on-site. But being a reporter, I figured out that the calls we make, ordering each meal, are made to a woman in Omaha.

The food arrives in such short order that you wouldn’t realize the order was placed with a woman in Omaha. I asked her once or twice how they could get a hot meal from Omaha to Grand Island so quickly. Older men, like me, always think they’re funny.

I got so good at ordering my meals that, by the end, I had to say only about six words. I’m good at speaking the language of lunch.

They really only messed up one order. Looking over my lunch one day, I said, “Where’s my brownie?” Fortunately, it arrived on the second try.

In the hospital, you don’t get to just sit and watch TV. The therapists make you earn your keep.

Cleanliness, of course, is hugely important. A small bottle of sanitizer carried the words, “Clean hands save lives.”