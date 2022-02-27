Old tractors give men joy

Some men have no interest in swimsuit calendars. They would much rather gaze at an old tractor calendar.

Those guys have fun admiring the delicious shapes and contours of a 1960 Allis-Chalmers D12 or a 1955 John Deere 70 diesel.

At the Aurora Cooperative gathering last week, I picked up an antique tractor calendar distributed by Pioneer Aerial Applicators of Minden.

We’ve all been to automotive garages where there’s a pinup calendar on the wall. But there are many people who’d rather take a quick peek at an antique tractor when they check the date.

We’re surrounded by people who restore, collect and revere tractors — the older, the better.

Loyalties run deep. The farming world is divided into those who bleed red and those who love green.

At the Aurora Cooperative event, somebody asked former football player Jordy Nelson, the keynote speaker, which company he prefers.

Nelson, who’s a Kansas farmer, likes green. “But we can go red if somebody here wants to give us red.”

Many guys accumulate toy tractors, in the same way others collect baseball cards and bobbleheads.

The agricultural world is not divided into just John Deere and International Harvester fans. A variety of other brands, including Farmall, Minneapolis-Moline and Massey Ferguson, have their devotees.

Obituaries often mention the deceased’s devotion to a certain type of tractor.

Calvin Glinsmann, for instance, “had a fondness for anything John Deere.” The Cairo man died last year at the age of 73.

Mike Sweeney of Greeley had a love for red tractors. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 83.

Farmers are men of great passion.

In addition to his love of dancing, polka music and auctions, Gene Boltz collected John Deere tractors. The Grand Island man died at 91 in 2020.

Gerald Osantowski was a busy man.

“Throughout his life Jerry enjoyed restoring many kinds of vehicles and tractors,” his obituary said. “He had a particular fondness for his 1962 Chevy and his 1966 Nova. He also restored several tractors, including his International H, a 1941 International A, and his prize tractor, an IH 756.”

Farmers witness a lot of progress in their lifetimes.

Over the course of his 92 years, Donald Troester of Aurora “experienced farming with horses as a youngster and was also fortunate enough to drive a tractor with GPS (John Deere, of course).”

Harlan Gydesen was a Farmall man. His motto was, “If it’s not red, keep it in the shed.”

“His collection of Farmall items grew as children and grandchildren found them for his special occasions,” said the obituary for the Scotia man, who died at 82 in 2019.

Marvin “Bill” Dugan of Greeley “relished harvest season and treasured the time spent on his John Deere tractor and combine.”

L.D. Dubbs, who died in 2020, was a Ford loyalist. His prized possession was a 1947 Ford Model 860.

He would have loved Jim Dubas. “Jim loved his Fords! It could be a pickup, a tractor or a car — but it had to be Ford!” The Fullerton man was 69 when he died last year.

It isn’t speed that obsesses tractor owners. Looking at the calendar, I found that the 1949-1952 Rockol B77 could reach speeds approaching 22 mph.

While they stand around admiring tractors, guys talk about hydrostatic transmissions and four-cylinder horizontally mounted engines.

Some men are interested in old threshing machines.

Personally, I don’t understand the fascination.

But I know it’s good for a marriage.

All women are happy when their husbands have something to keep them busy, especially if it gets them out of the house.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.